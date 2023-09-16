ICAP recognises professional excellence of Pakistani chartered accountants in UK

ISLAMABAD: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) hosted the 1st ever recognition ceremony for Silver Jubilee Members at the Pakistan High Commission in London to celebrate their long relationship with ICAP of more than 25 years. ICAP also acknowledged the professional excellence of ICAP members working in the UK.

The event was graced by distinguished guests, including Dr Muhammad Faisal High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom, M Ali Latif President ICAP and Saifullah Council Member ICAP along with Abu Talib Haideri, Secretary ICAP. The ceremony honored the outstanding achievements of ICAP members residing and working in the UK, recognizing their unwavering dedication and steadfast commitment to ICAP and to the Finance profession.

In his address, Ali Latif, President ICAP, emphasized the high value that the Institute places on its enduring relationship with its members. He stated that the substantial contributions of ICAP UK Members to the field of accountancy have not only elevated the profession within Pakistan but have also garnered international recognition.

Muhammad Faisal, the High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom, extended his congratulations to ICAP for organizing this event. He commended the dedication of ICAP members and encouraged them to contribute towards Pakistan’s economic development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023