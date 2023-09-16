Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Friday (September 15, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 294.00
Open Offer Rs 297.00
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
|Stock
|Price
|
Grays Leasing / Sep 16
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
4.10
▲ 0.70 (20.59%)
|
Next Capital / Sep 16
Next Capital Limited(NEXT)
|
4.88
▲ 0.65 (15.37%)
|
Sindh Modaraba / Sep 16
Sindh Modaraba(SINDM)
|
9.01
▲ 1.00 (12.48%)
|
PICIC Ins.Ltd. / Sep 16
PICIC Insurance Limited(PIL)
|
0.88
▲ 0.08 (10.00%)
|
Bawany Air Products / Sep 16
Bawany Air Products Limited(BAPL)
|
9.95
▲ 0.79 (8.62%)
|
Leiner Pak Gelat / Sep 16
Leiner Pak Gelatine Limited(LPGL)
|
15.27
▲ 1.07 (7.54%)
|
D.G.K.Cement / Sep 16
D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited(DGKC)
|
45.17
▲ 3.15 (7.50%)
|
Mehmood Tex / Sep 16
Mehmood Textile Mills Limited(MEHT)
|
580.50
▲ 40.50 (7.50%)
|
Pak Hotels / Sep 16
Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited(PHDL)
|
142.58
▲ 9.95 (7.50%)
|
AKD Hospitality / Sep 16
AKD Hospitality Limited(AKDHL)
|
111.93
▲ 7.79 (7.48%)
|Stock
|Price
|
The Searle Co. (R) / Sep 16
The Searle Company Limited (R)(SEARLR2)
|
1.30
▼ -0.30 (-18.75%)
|
Jubilee Spinning / Sep 16
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
4.35
▼ -0.37 (-7.84%)
|
786 Invest Ltd / Sep 16
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.12
▼ -0.42 (-7.58%)
|
Murree Brewery / Sep 16
Murree Brewery Company Limited(MUREB)
|
268.25
▼ -21.75 (-7.50%)
|
Shifa Int.Hosp / Sep 16
Shifa International Hospitals Limited(SHFA)
|
116.06
▼ -9.41 (-7.50%)
|
K.S.B.Pumps / Sep 16
KSB Pumps Company Limited(KSBP)
|
89.73
▼ -7.27 (-7.49%)
|
First AL-Noor Mod. / Sep 16
First Al-Noor Modaraba(FANM)
|
3.30
▼ -0.20 (-5.71%)
|
HBL Invest Fund / Sep 16
HBL Investment Fund(HIFA)
|
1.51
▼ -0.09 (-5.63%)
|
Equity Modaraba / Sep 16
First Equity Modaraba(FEM)
|
3.50
▼ -0.20 (-5.41%)
|
F.Treet Manuf / Sep 16
First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba(FTMM)
|
3.61
▼ -0.20 (-5.25%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
MCB Bank Ltd / Sep 16
MCB Bank Limited(MCB)
|
26,933,223
▼ -0.65
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Sep 16
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
23,338,217
▲ 0.92
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 16
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
18,078,085
▲ 0.03
|
Al-Shaheer Corp / Sep 16
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited(ASC)
|
18,007,987
▲ 0.21
|
The Searle Co. (R) / Sep 16
The Searle Company Limited (R)(SEARLR2)
|
16,376,256
▼ -0.30
|
Nishat ChunPow / Sep 16
Nishat Chunian Power Limited(NCPL)
|
13,884,500
▼ -0.66
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 16
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
8,058,676
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Sep 16
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
8,001,232
▼ -0.66
|
Agritech Limited / Sep 16
Agritech Limited(AGL)
|
7,236,000
▼ -0.13
|
D.G.K.Cement / Sep 16
D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited(DGKC)
|
6,058,895
▲ 3.15
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 15
|
297
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 15
|
296.80
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 15
|
147.85
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 15
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 15
|
1.24
|
Euro to USD / Sep 15
|
1.07
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 14
|
5.45
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 15
|
4450.32
|
India Sensex / Sep 15
|
67838.63
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 15
|
33533.09
|
Nasdaq / Sep 15
|
13708.34
|
Hang Seng / Sep 15
|
18182.89
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 15
|
7711.38
|
Dow Jones / Sep 15
|
34618.24
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 15
|
15893.53
|
France CAC40 / Sep 15
|
7378.82
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 14
|
19235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 14
|
184585
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 15
|
90.77
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 15
|
1923.91
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 15
|
86.44
Comments