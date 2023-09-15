BAFL 40.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
BIPL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.91%)
DGKC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.23%)
FABL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
FCCL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.78%)
GGL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HBL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 82.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.11%)
LOTCHEM 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
MLCF 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.63%)
OGDC 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.14%)
PAEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.26%)
PIBTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.8%)
PIOC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (3.74%)
PPL 73.59 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.09%)
PRL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.61%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
SSGC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.47%)
TPLP 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
TRG 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.77%)
UNITY 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.05%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,612 Increased By 41.1 (0.9%)
BR30 16,311 Increased By 150.4 (0.93%)
KSE100 46,011 Increased By 361.4 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,201 Increased By 133.3 (0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars head for biggest weekly gains in two months

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2023 10:45am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars are headed for their biggest weekly gains in two months, as improving sentiment about China, bets that European rates have peaked and easing US inflation helped the two currencies bounce off their 2023 lows.

The Aussie rose 0.5% to a nine-session high of $0.6471 after activity data from China showed the recent flurry of support policies helped stabilise the economy.

It is headed for a weekly gain of 1.5%, the largest since mid-July, with support firm at the 10-month trough of $0.6358 hit last week.

The kiwi dollar edged 0.3% higher to $0.5930 and is up 0.8% for the week, also the biggest since mid-July. Resistance is at $0.5944, the top from Thursday, while support is at $0.5860.

Overnight, the European Central Bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points to a record high of 4%, and signalled that this hike could be its last.

The euro slumped to a four-month low, while markets moved to price in the tightening cycle is over and rate cuts would amount to 70 basis points by end-2024.

It helped risk sentiment to rebound amid hopes that the global tightening cycle could be over.

China’s decision to cut the reserve requirement ratio for local banks on Thursday, unleashing 500 billion yuan in liquidity, also underpinned sentiment.

Iron ore futures that are on track for its biggest weekly gain since June, buoyed by the turnaround in China sentiment, also supported the Aussie.

“The trajectory of the AUD remains largely in the hands of China’s economic performance and its policy response,” said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“For now, signs of stabilisation in China’s economy may help to cap the downside in AUD.”

Imre Speizer, a strategist at Westpac, also expects short-covering rallies in the Aussie at times but the trend into September is likely to remain downward.

“The Aussie has faced strong headwinds this month which seem unlikely to abate near term.”

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars head for biggest weekly gains in two months

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Judicial complex vandalism case: Parvez Elahi gets bail

Main Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing reopens after nine-day closure

NPCs: Rate of return again revised upward to attract more investment

RfP for solar PV project: PPIB seeks revision in indexation, adjustment formula

Meezan Bank says it will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Award of ‘dubious’ contract to German firm: Senate panel accuses World Bank official and power secretary of ‘conniving’ with NTDC

24 spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA conditions

In a surprise move, policy rate kept unchanged

PIA privatisation: PM directs minister to oversee process

Read more stories