Judicial complex vandalism case: Parvez Elahi gets bail

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) approved on Friday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi’s bail in a case relating to an attack on the judicial complex.

ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain accepted the former Punjab chief minister’s bail and directed him to submit surety bond worth Rs20,000.

The case is related to Elahi and other PTI leaders being booked for their alleged attack on policemen outside the Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad earlier this year, when PTI chairman Imran Khan had appeared to attend a hearing.

Elahi’s arrests

On September 5, Elahi was rearrested hours after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had suspended his detention under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance and directed his release.

The PTI leader has been arrested at least 11 times in various cases since the start of June, after a statewide crackdown was launched against the PTI in the aftermath of the May 9 violence.

On September 1, the PTI president was rearrested the same day the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to release the former chief minister of Punjab.

Justice Amjad Rafiq presided over the hearing of a corruption case moved against Elahi by the NAB, and ordered his release, barring authorities from arresting the seasoned politician.

Later, on his way home, Elahi was arrested by Islamabad police from Canal Road in Lahore.

His son Moonis Elahi termed the arrest ‘abduction’, saying it was against orders of the high court.

In June, the former Punjab CM was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in Gujranwala on allegations of taking Rs 15 million as bribes as the speaker of the provincial assembly for making out-of-merit appointments on grade-17 posts in the provincial assembly.

However, he was discharged the next day, only to be arrested by ACE in a similar case registered in its Gujran­wala region.

Then on July 17, Elahi was detained under the MPO for 30 days.

He was detained after the Lahore deputy commissioner issued a 30-day detention following Lahore police’s written request.