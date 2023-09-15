BAFL 40.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
BIPL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.91%)
DGKC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.23%)
FABL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
FCCL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.78%)
GGL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HBL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 82.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.11%)
LOTCHEM 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
MLCF 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.63%)
OGDC 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.14%)
PAEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.26%)
PIBTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.8%)
PIOC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (3.74%)
PPL 73.59 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.09%)
PRL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.61%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
SSGC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.47%)
TPLP 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
TRG 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.77%)
UNITY 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.05%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,612 Increased By 41.1 (0.9%)
BR30 16,311 Increased By 150.4 (0.93%)
KSE100 46,011 Increased By 361.4 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,201 Increased By 133.3 (0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Judicial complex vandalism case: Parvez Elahi gets bail

  • ATC directs him to submit surety bond worth Rs 20,000
BR Web Desk Published 15 Sep, 2023 10:19am

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) approved on Friday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi’s bail in a case relating to an attack on the judicial complex.

ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain accepted the former Punjab chief minister’s bail and directed him to submit surety bond worth Rs20,000.

The case is related to Elahi and other PTI leaders being booked for their alleged attack on policemen outside the Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad earlier this year, when PTI chairman Imran Khan had appeared to attend a hearing.

Elahi’s arrests

On September 5, Elahi was rearrested hours after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had suspended his detention under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance and directed his release.

The PTI leader has been arrested at least 11 times in various cases since the start of June, after a statewide crackdown was launched against the PTI in the aftermath of the May 9 violence.

On September 1, the PTI president was rearrested the same day the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to release the former chief minister of Punjab.

Justice Amjad Rafiq presided over the hearing of a corruption case moved against Elahi by the NAB, and ordered his release, barring authorities from arresting the seasoned politician.

Later, on his way home, Elahi was arrested by Islamabad police from Canal Road in Lahore.

His son Moonis Elahi termed the arrest ‘abduction’, saying it was against orders of the high court.

In June, the former Punjab CM was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in Gujranwala on allegations of taking Rs 15 million as bribes as the speaker of the provincial assembly for making out-of-merit appointments on grade-17 posts in the provincial assembly.

However, he was discharged the next day, only to be arrested by ACE in a similar case registered in its Gujran­wala region.

Then on July 17, Elahi was detained under the MPO for 30 days.

He was detained after the Lahore deputy commissioner issued a 30-day detention following Lahore police’s written request.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi judicial remand Federal Judicial Complex

Comments

1000 characters
Shahid Khan Sep 15, 2023 12:04pm
Judiciary is more funnier than Kapil Sharma
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Judicial complex vandalism case: Parvez Elahi gets bail

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Main Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing reopens after nine-day closure

NPCs: Rate of return again revised upward to attract more investment

RfP for solar PV project: PPIB seeks revision in indexation, adjustment formula

Meezan Bank says it will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Award of ‘dubious’ contract to German firm: Senate panel accuses World Bank official and power secretary of ‘conniving’ with NTDC

24 spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA conditions

In a surprise move, policy rate kept unchanged

PIA privatisation: PM directs minister to oversee process

Read more stories