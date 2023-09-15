PIA privatisation: PM directs minister to oversee process

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar directed all relevant stakeholders to find an immediate solution to the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the caretaker premier, on Thursday, chaired a meeting on matters related to the PIA. He was briefed on the progress of the privatisation process of PIA.

The prime minister said that the process needs to be expedited urgently so as to provide a reliable service to the users and to raise the standards of the national flag carrier to match the global airline standards.

The premier directed all the relevant stakeholders to find an immediate solution to the matters related to this privatisation.

He welcomed the new caretaker Minister for Privatisation, Fawad Hasan Fawad, to his team and instructed him to oversee the process of privatisation of the PIA and to complete it on a fast-track basis.

