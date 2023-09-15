BAFL 40.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
PIA privatisation: PM directs minister to oversee process

Recorder Report Published September 15, 2023 Updated September 15, 2023 09:53am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar directed all relevant stakeholders to find an immediate solution to the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the caretaker premier, on Thursday, chaired a meeting on matters related to the PIA. He was briefed on the progress of the privatisation process of PIA.

The prime minister said that the process needs to be expedited urgently so as to provide a reliable service to the users and to raise the standards of the national flag carrier to match the global airline standards.

ECC advocates beleaguered PIA’s sell-off

The premier directed all the relevant stakeholders to find an immediate solution to the matters related to this privatisation.

He welcomed the new caretaker Minister for Privatisation, Fawad Hasan Fawad, to his team and instructed him to oversee the process of privatisation of the PIA and to complete it on a fast-track basis.

PIA national flag carrier PM office Fawad Hasan Fawad Anwaar ul Haq Kakar PIA privatisation caretaker Minister for Privatisation

Comments

1000 characters
Usman Sep 15, 2023 09:00am
Sell it.give it for free.its a huge liability.sell steel mills also immediately .
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Usman Sep 15, 2023 11:58am
@Usman, not just steel mill and PIA Privatize all SOEs
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Arif Sep 15, 2023 01:02pm
Everyone know that nobody is interested in buying PIA . Nevertheless under the grab of privatisation the new minister and his backers will try to sell PIA’s Roosevelt hotel in NYC and Scribe in Paris to their frontmen. If you have live long enough in this country you will remember how this movie has played multiple times .
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

