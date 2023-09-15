From 18-23 Sept: PM to join debate at UNGA: FO

BAFL 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
Recorder Report Published September 15, 2023 Updated September 15, 2023 08:51am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will participate in the high-level debate of the 78th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York from 18-23 September 2023, the Foreign Office said.

Speaking at her weekly media briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will accompany the caretaker prime minister to UNGA.

She said that the prime minister will address the UN General Assembly on 22 September 2023, in which, he will outline Pakistan’s perspective on a range of regional and global issues of concern including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute which is among the longest-standing unresolved items on the UN agenda.

PM likely to attend 78th session of UNGA next month

She added that the prime minister will elaborate on the significant measures being taken by the caretaker government to consolidate Pakistan’s economic recovery and efforts to mobilise domestic and external investment.

The caretaker prime minister will also participate in a Summit on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and other high-level meetings organised under the auspice of the UN General Assembly.

She added that these will afford valuable platforms to deliberate on effective measures required at the global level for addressing the most pressing economic and development challenges confronting the Global South in the wake of the COVID pandemic, geo-political contestations and climate change.

On the sidelines of the UNGA session, she said that the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from various countries as well as with the heads of international organisations, philanthropic organisations and corporate leaders.

She said that the caretaker prime minister will also avail of the opportunity to engage with other heads of state and government attending the UNGA session during the various activities organised on the sidelines.

“Pakistan sees the United Nations as the most representative and inclusive forum of nation-states. The Prime Minister’s participation in the General Assembly session is a demonstration of Pakistan’s abiding commitment to multilateralism, with the UN playing a pivotal role in international affairs for promoting peace and prosperity worldwide,” she added.

