156 most wanted human smugglers, traffickers: FIA issues ‘Red Book’

Fazal Sher Published 15 Sep, 2023 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued the “Red Book” of 156 most wanted human smugglers and traffickers. The book prepared by the agency contains detailed profiles of 156 most wanted human smugglers, who are known for their role in the trade of humans.

The investigation agency has named 106 proclaimed offenders wanted in human smuggling offence from Punjab.

The red book also carries 34 names of human smugglers from Islamabad, 12 from Sindh, two from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and two from Balochistan province. Out of the total of 106 human smugglers named from Punjab province, 71 from Gujranwala, 20 from Lahore, 11 from Faisalabad, three from Multan, and one from Sargodha.

According to the agency, this 12th edition of the Red Book, a comprehensive compilation detailing information about 156 individuals recognised as the most wanted human smugglers and traffickers. The Anti-Human Smuggling Directorate compiles the data for the red book.

Over the years, the federal government, in conjunction with provincial governments, has taken a series of measures to combat the pervasive issue of migrant smuggling and trafficking in persons.

