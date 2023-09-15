BAFL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
Sizeable business on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 15 Sep, 2023 07:06am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 9,500 per 40 kg.

Around, 2400 bales of Saleh Pat, 1600 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund, 2000 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 18,700 to Rs 19,000 per maund, 600 bales of Halari were sold at Rs 18,700 to Rs 18,800 per maund, 600 bales of Akri were sold at Rs 18,700 to Rs 19,000 per maund, 800 bales of Rasool Abad were sold at Rs 18,700 to Rs 18,800 per maund, 800 bales of Nawab Shah,600 bales of Hyderabad, 1400 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,400 per maund, 3400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 800 bales of Sui Gas were sold at Rs 18,800 per maund, 600 bales of Tando Muhammad Khan were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund, 1200 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,700 per maund, 800 bales of Rani Pur were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 800 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 400 bales of Bahwal Pur were sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 100 bales of Chistian were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 3200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 19,200 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 600 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 19,650 to Rs 19,000 per maund, 1600 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 1800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 19,300 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 1800 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 800 bales of Samundri were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 400 bales of Faqeer Wali, 800 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund and 200 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 19,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 378 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

