Slightly above normal temperatures widely expected

KARACHI: The country is widely expected to see slightly above normal temperatures but its major cities may undergo a short warm period this month, the Met Office has forecast.

The Met's monthly outlook indicates a falling trend in temperatures across the country in September but a warm period or an extreme rainfall event may unleash Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) in northern areas.

Near-normal rains, which the country may receive with thunderstorms and isolated heavy falls, it said that some major cities are likely witness an above normal temperatures.

The September rains will benefit Kharif crops to grow. A satisfactory amount of water will be available to cater to the needs of irrigation and power sectors during the month, it said

It said that the positive phases of climate indicators like El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) are expected to persist.

