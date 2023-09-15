BAFL 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
BIPL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.37 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.55%)
DGKC 43.80 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.91%)
FABL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.74%)
FCCL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
FFL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.91%)
GGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
HBL 95.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.6%)
HUBC 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.46%)
OGDC 95.50 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.35%)
PAEL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.93%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
PIOC 86.50 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (3.15%)
PPL 73.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.62%)
PRL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.61%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.24%)
SSGC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
TPLP 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
TRG 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.48%)
UNITY 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.71%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,598 Increased By 26.6 (0.58%)
BR30 16,258 Increased By 97.3 (0.6%)
KSE100 45,918 Increased By 268 (0.59%)
KSE30 16,153 Increased By 85.8 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Woman pacer Fatima Sana ruled out of third ODI against S Africa

Recorder Report Published 15 Sep, 2023 06:32am

LAHORE: Fast bowler Fatima Sana has been ruled out of third ODI against South Africa after she injured her right leg during the second ODI.

Fatima, coming to bat at number eight scored 69 runs in the second ODI against South Africa at the National Bank Stadium on 11 September. She also bowled three overs in the match and felt discomfort in her right leg.

Fatima, who is part of the Pakistan women’s squad for the upcoming 19th Asian Games, as a precautionary measure has been advised by the medical panel not to participate in today’s game.

Moreover, right-arm pacer Zaman Khan has replaced Naseem Shah in Pakistan’s 17-player squad for the ongoing Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023.

Naseem injured his right shoulder during the match against India. He continues to be monitored by the team’s medical panel that is taking all necessary precautions keeping in mind the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Haris Rauf, who did not bowl on the reserve day of Pakistan vs India contest as a precautionary measure, continues to recover well after he felt discomfort in his right flank on the first day of the match.

Team doctor Sohail Saleem said, “These two fast bowlers are our assets and the team’s medical panel will provide them the best possible care ahead of the all-important World Cup.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cricket South Africa Fatima Sana Pakistan women’s squad

Comments

1000 characters

Woman pacer Fatima Sana ruled out of third ODI against S Africa

In a surprise move, policy rate kept unchanged

PIA privatisation: PM directs minister to oversee process

NPCs: RoR again revised upward to attract more investment

RfP for solar PV project: PPIB seeks revision in indexation, adjustment formula

From 18-23 Sept: PM to join debate at UNGA: FO

Award of ‘dubious’ contract to German firm: Senate panel accuses World Bank official and power secretary of ‘conniving’ with NTDC

24 spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA conditions

Broadening tax base: IT ministry to lend a helping hand to FBR

Cotton: APTMA says supports emergency spray operations

Pakistan expresses its concerns over misuse of ATT

Read more stories