Woman pacer Fatima Sana ruled out of third ODI against S Africa

LAHORE: Fast bowler Fatima Sana has been ruled out of third ODI against South Africa after she injured her right leg during the second ODI.

Fatima, coming to bat at number eight scored 69 runs in the second ODI against South Africa at the National Bank Stadium on 11 September. She also bowled three overs in the match and felt discomfort in her right leg.

Fatima, who is part of the Pakistan women’s squad for the upcoming 19th Asian Games, as a precautionary measure has been advised by the medical panel not to participate in today’s game.

Moreover, right-arm pacer Zaman Khan has replaced Naseem Shah in Pakistan’s 17-player squad for the ongoing Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023.

Naseem injured his right shoulder during the match against India. He continues to be monitored by the team’s medical panel that is taking all necessary precautions keeping in mind the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Haris Rauf, who did not bowl on the reserve day of Pakistan vs India contest as a precautionary measure, continues to recover well after he felt discomfort in his right flank on the first day of the match.

Team doctor Sohail Saleem said, “These two fast bowlers are our assets and the team’s medical panel will provide them the best possible care ahead of the all-important World Cup.”

