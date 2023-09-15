BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
Sep 15, 2023
Markets

NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 15 Sep, 2023 06:32am

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (September 14, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
182,063,444           109,897,694         3,621,601,437           2,342,395,883
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor 
(Individual & Corporate)      340,895,204       (416,275,455)      (75,380,250)
Local Individuals               1,463,319         (6,418,047)       (4,954,727)
Local Corporates            4,015,040,983     (3,934,706,005)        80,334,978
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

