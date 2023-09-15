KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (September 14, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
182,063,444 109,897,694 3,621,601,437 2,342,395,883
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 340,895,204 (416,275,455) (75,380,250)
Local Individuals 1,463,319 (6,418,047) (4,954,727)
Local Corporates 4,015,040,983 (3,934,706,005) 80,334,978
