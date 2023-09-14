Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples, industrials rise

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by consumer staples and industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.82% higher at 11,532.69.

Expolanka Holdings PLC and Ceylinco Insurance PLC were the top gainers on the index, up 1.8% and 9.5%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 51.2 million shares from 62.4 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.45 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.49 million) from 1.79 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 42.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.43 billion rupees, the data showed.