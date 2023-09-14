BAFL 40.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.52%)
BIPL 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.03%)
DFML 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
DGKC 42.02 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
FABL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.1%)
FCCL 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
HBL 95.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
MLCF 28.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
OGDC 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.59%)
PAEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.5%)
PIOC 84.12 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.08%)
PPL 72.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.26%)
PRL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.26%)
SNGP 44.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.26%)
SSGC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPLP 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TRG 88.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.55%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,571 Increased By 6.9 (0.15%)
BR30 16,161 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,650 Increased By 59.1 (0.13%)
KSE30 16,067 Decreased By -12.7 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples, industrials rise

  • CSE All-Share index settled 0.82% higher at 11,532.69
Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2023 05:18pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by consumer staples and industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.82% higher at 11,532.69.

Expolanka Holdings PLC and Ceylinco Insurance PLC were the top gainers on the index, up 1.8% and 9.5%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples rise

Trading volume on the index fell to 51.2 million shares from 62.4 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.45 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.49 million) from 1.79 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 42.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.43 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples, industrials rise

Seventh consecutive gain: rupee settles at 297.96 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees improvement against USD

Cipher case: special court rejects bail pleas of Imran and Qureshi

Power theft campaign: hundreds arrested, millions of rupees recovered

JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah among those injured in Balochistan blast

Pakistan to bat against Sri Lanka in rain-reduced match

US urges Pakistan to hold fair polls in manner consistent with its laws

Searle Company gets UAE approval for manufacturing facility

Cipher case: Asad Umar gets bail

Agha Steel says it intends to export iron ore from KPK mines

Read more stories