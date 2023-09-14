BAFL 40.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.52%)
BIPL 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.03%)
DFML 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
DGKC 42.02 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
FABL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.1%)
FCCL 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
HBL 95.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
MLCF 28.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
OGDC 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.59%)
PAEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.5%)
PIOC 84.12 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.08%)
PPL 72.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.26%)
PRL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.26%)
SNGP 44.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.26%)
SSGC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPLP 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TRG 88.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.55%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,571 Increased By 6.9 (0.15%)
BR30 16,161 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,650 Increased By 59.1 (0.13%)
KSE30 16,067 Decreased By -12.7 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Perspectives

Talking about billions?: don’t count your chickens before they hatch

Umair Jamal Published 14 Sep, 2023 06:47pm

It has been a decade since the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which brought with it promises of massive investments and development opportunities for Pakistan.

With project valuations soaring above $50 billion, Pakistan was filled with optimism and excitement. However, as time has passed, it is important for Pakistan to reflect.

It seems that the Special Investment Facilitation Council’s (SIFC) success depends heavily on the way we speak about significant investment numbers and manage and balance their execution vis-à-vis important interests.

To start off, we must learn how to discuss large investment amounts in order to build financiers’ trust while demonstrating accuracy. The investment capital suggested by officials and talk show hosts ranges from $25 billion to around $100 billion in the coming years. This amount has been estimated by some to be precisely $75 billion, which, if accurate, offers a considerable possibility for economic growth.

The CPEC should teach us that disclosing significant amounts of money and terms in public is not prudent before completing any deals. Ten years since the project’s inception, we are still in the process of renegotiating some CPEC deals and reach investors about them. It’s puzzling why we’ve acquired such a strong obsession with discussing investment sums in the billions.

These numbers may occasionally be made public since we admire Pakistan and the prospects it might offer prospective investors. Other times, we might use it to influence market sentiment.

Sometimes we simply speculate to grab attention.

One-sided declarations of expectations and wishlists frequently result in trouble, especially when people involved on the other side have not announced any.

CPEC — a game changer for Pakistan

When discussing large sums of money, the public is left with expectations from investors, and when those expectations aren’t met, hostility often grows towards the actors in the spotlight. For instance, we’ve been trying to associate SIFC investments with particular nations, but we haven’t actually heard from any possible investors just yet to match our excitement.

This doesn’t necessarily imply that investment won’t happen, but it could indicate that the discussions are just getting started or that potential financiers are waiting to see Pakistan’s commitment to clean up its act before bringing teams to explore the possibilities for investment.

We can learn a lot from the Saudi leadership’s recent visit to India, during which New Delhi and Riyadh quietly signed dozens of agreements and treasured their partnership.

India, Saudi discuss ports-rail project, local currency trade

The Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to India has generated a lot of excitement in the Indian media, which has dubbed the event a “ditch” and a “snub” for Pakistan.

Do we dislike it in any way? Yes, we do, especially in light of reports we’ve received suggesting that Saudi leadership was ready to travel to Pakistan and sign contracts in Islamabad rather than in New Delhi.

The Pakistani media has speculated on whether the Crown Prince will visit Pakistan before or after leaving India. This hasn’t happened, though, in part because Saudi Arabia didn’t have anything planned when they went to India for the G20 and then for a bilateral visit afterward.

The Saudi leadership and other Gulf states will probably plan a separate visit to Pakistan that is suitable for the scope of SIFC work once it becomes clear that projects are discussion worthy and can be pitched.

Saudi Arabia to consider Sovereign Wealth Fund office in India’s GIFT City

There have been times in the past when Pakistan’s internal political issues prevented Chinese President XI and even the Crown Prince from visiting. Are we making the same mistake of annoying our potential financiers by stating things before they have been properly thought through and giving project dates and numbers of our choosing?

We really need to calm down and rethink how we go about discussing ties with other countries and speculating about them for domestic purposes because the world perceives things differently than we do.

While many Pakistanis believe that projects under the newly-formed SIFC will complement CPEC, it is essential to think critically about the challenges and opportunities ahead.

Pakistan has never had the opportunity to manage significant investments from numerous countries, necessitating the creation of a policy by Islamabad to maintain a balance in relations.

‘Under CPEC various projects, including Gwadar port, have achieved full operational capacity’

The sum that would probably come from Gulf countries is being compared to the amount of Chinese investments made under CPEC years ago. By making this comparison, it is implied that Pakistan believes SIFC-approved projects are more likely to help it immediately restore its economy.

This effectively suggests that Pakistan would allocate funds in the coming months to favor SIFC-related projects and placate new investors.

Pakistan will have to walk a fine line between maintaining good relations with China and luring investors to SIFC-mandated projects.

In order to fully harness this potential, careful consideration must be given to ensuring that all stakeholders’ interests are taken into account. We must also behave suitably when discussing potential investments, both in terms of the sequence of events and how our investors may like us to communicate discussions.

The article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Business Recorder or its owners

China Saudi Arabia CPEC G20 Indian PM Narendra Modi SIFC G20 New Delhi Summit

Umair Jamal

The writer is Head of the Political Desk at Business Recorder (Digital)

Comments

1000 characters
Pakistani1 Sep 14, 2023 07:31pm
Those who govern and manage affairs of Pakistan continue to chase money from somewhere else. This pattern has been there for several decades. Generally a small part of the plan materializes, individuals who are in power, benefit and move on leaving the next batch. The country has not benefited while the individuals have. How about, for once trying to live within own means, cutting costs and giving justice to everyone?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukkan Mairandi(Salem) Sep 14, 2023 07:50pm
Since A DECADE, CPEC is a GAME CHANGER for Pakistan. Pakistan GONE FROM STABLE TO NEAR DEFAULT.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Talking about billions?: don’t count your chickens before they hatch

Seventh consecutive gain: rupee settles at 297.96 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees improvement against USD

Power theft campaign: hundreds arrested, millions of rupees recovered

JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah among those injured in Balochistan blast

Pakistan to bat against Sri Lanka in rain-reduced match

Traders stop issuing gold rates amid reports of law-enforcement crackdown

Searle Company gets UAE approval for manufacturing facility

KSE-100 witnesses another dull session ahead of MPC announcement

Cipher case: special court rejects bail pleas of Imran and Qureshi

US urges Pakistan to hold fair polls in manner consistent with its laws

Read more stories