BAFL 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
BIPL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.1%)
DGKC 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.2%)
FABL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FCCL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
GGL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
HBL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.49%)
HUBC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
OGDC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.46%)
PAEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.07%)
PIOC 81.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.29%)
PPL 73.68 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.77%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.19%)
SNGP 45.27 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.3%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.04%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
TRG 90.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.46%)
UNITY 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,597 Decreased By -11.8 (-0.25%)
BR30 16,302 Increased By 34.9 (0.21%)
KSE100 45,866 Decreased By -147.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 16,183 Decreased By -62.7 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India, Saudi discuss ports-rail project, local currency trade

Reuters Published September 11, 2023 Updated September 11, 2023 06:20pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: India will be connected by railroad under a multinational Middle East-South Asia rail and ports corridor that was announced on the sidelines of a G20 summit over the weekend, an Indian foreign ministry official said on Monday.

The multinational rail and ports deal with the United States, Saudi Arabia, India, European Union, United Arab Emirates as members will link the Middle East to South Asia and is being viewed as a counter to China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.

During Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s state visit to New Delhi on Monday, India and Saudi Arabia also discussed the possibility of trading in local currencies and expediting the negotiations for a free trade agreement between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council of which Saudi Arabia is a member.

Ausaf Sayeed, a secretary in the Foreign Ministry, the two countries signed eight agreements on Monday, including a pact to upgrade their hydrocarbon energy partnership to a comprehensive energy partnership for renewable, petroleum and strategic reserves.

Saudi Arabia is been among the top exporters of petroleum to India.

They also agreed to create a joint task force for $100 billion in Saudi investment, half of which is earmarked for a delayed refinery project along India’s western coast, Sayeed said.

Talking about the interconnectivity between India and the Gulf countries, Sayeed said that it will include ports, railways, better roads and also power, gas grids and optical fiber network.

During their talks earlier in the day the Indian leader and the Saudi crown prince also discussed cooperation in space, semiconductors and collaboration in defence manufacturing as well.

India G20 G20 summit G20 New Delhi Summit Mideast South Asia

Comments

1000 characters
TidBit Sep 11, 2023 05:13pm
This is no big deal, Pakistan has CPEC Phase II which is a game changer.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

India, Saudi discuss ports-rail project, local currency trade

Asia Cup 2023: India set 357-run target for Pakistan after Kohli, Rahul hundreds

FC personnel martyred, several injured in Peshawar blast

Inter-bank market: rupee continues to post gains against US dollar

Rupee now stronger in open market than in inter-bank market: ECAP data

FO wants interim Afghan govt to be ‘mindful’ of Pakistan’s concerns regarding territorial integrity

Modi hails Saudi ties after ‘historic’ route unveiled

Israeli delegation makes first open visit to Saudi Arabia

AsiaPak Investments acquires Pakistan’s Bol Network, amount not disclosed

Oil prices ease from 10-month highs but hold above $90 a barrel

Former Pakistan cricketer Khalid Latif gets 12 years for inciting murder of Dutch MP

Read more stories