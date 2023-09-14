BAFL 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
BIPL 13.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
FABL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 95.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.23%)
HUBC 81.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KEL 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
MLCF 28.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 94.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PAEL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
PPL 72.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.29%)
PRL 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.21%)
SNGP 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.95%)
SSGC 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPLP 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 88.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.48%)
UNITY 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.63%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,564 Increased By 0.2 (0%)
BR30 16,155 Decreased By -3 (-0.02%)
KSE100 45,668 Increased By 77.2 (0.17%)
KSE30 16,075 Decreased By -5.4 (-0.03%)
India bond yields seen little changed; oil price move eyed

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2023 11:03am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are likely to trend unchanged in the early session on Thursday after the US inflation data reinforced the likelihood of the Federal Reserve pausing rate hikes next week, but elevated oil prices may weigh.

The new 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield is likely to trade in the 7.16%-7.20% range on Wednesday after ending the previous session at 7.1738%, a trader with a private bank said.

The US Treasury yields edged lower on Wednesday despite the US consumer price index rising 0.6%, the largest gain since June 2022, as the underlying pace of inflation eased in August.

The Fed is seen keeping interest rates on hold in its policy next week but the odds of an increase in November are now around 40%.

Market participants will also track the movement in oil prices, which edged higher on Thursday after dipping slightly in the previous session, as markets refocused on expectations of tight crude supply for the rest of 2023.

Indian government bond yields had eased on Wednesday on lower-than-expected local inflation data. CPI eased to 6.83% in August from 7.44% in July but remained above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) target band for a second consecutive month.

The RBI held its key lending rate steady at 6.50% in its August policy.

At the October meeting, Citi expects the monetary policy committee to acknowledge the positive developments on the inflation front and tone down its inflationary concerns.

“However, it might be too early to signal any monetary easing given weather-related risks,” Citi Research said in a note.

Indian government bond

