Constitution quite clear on ‘polls within 90 days’: CJP

ISLAMABAD: The outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Wednesday said that when the constitution clearly states that elections should be held within 90 days, there should be no debate on when the polls should be held.

Speaking at a dinner hosted in his honour by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), which was also attended by chief justice-designate Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Bandial expressed optimism that the rulers would resolve the issues confronting the country including the upcoming elections as per law and the constitution.

He said that there is no doubt about the independence of all the judges of apex court. “I’m the last of those dinosaurs,” he said while recalling the judges restored after the lawyers’ movement, also known as the Movement for the Restoration of Judiciary, back in 2007 during late Gen Pervez Musharraf’s regime.

Judges unanimous on polls ‘within 90 days’: CJP

He said: “We don’t want constitutional case should come before the apex court again and again, and the matters of the country should run smoothly and people at the helm of affairs should resolve the issues as per law and the constitution”.

Earlier, SCBA president Abid Zuberi welcomed all the guests by saying “good to see you” – a term which the outgoing CJP once used to greet ex-prime minister Imran Khan in Supreme Court during his appearance after his arrest in Al-Qadir Trust corruption case sparked violent protests by his supporters.

Zuberi lauded the services of the outgoing CJP, saying his services for the judiciary and the lawyers’ community would be remembered for long.

