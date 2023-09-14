BAFL 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
BIPL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
BOP 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
DGKC 41.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
FABL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FCCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
FFL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
HBL 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
HUBC 82.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
MLCF 28.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
OGDC 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PAEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
PIOC 83.08 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.69%)
PPL 73.12 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.13%)
PRL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 45.08 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.92%)
SSGC 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TELE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
TPLP 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 88.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.37%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,564 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,158 Increased By 16.5 (0.1%)
KSE100 45,591 Increased By 82.5 (0.18%)
KSE30 16,080 Increased By 17.2 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Russian envoy terms IK a ‘legend’

Ali Hussain Published 14 Sep, 2023 06:07am

ISLAMABAD: Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Danila Ganich on Wednesday termed former Prime Minister Imran Khan as a “legend” and an “honest and courageous leader”, saying the former premier had held “fruitful” discussions with President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow last year.

The Russian ambassador, who was speaking at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) about Pakistan-Russia diplomatic relations, was sharing his “personal” opinion about the former premier who is currently in Attock district jail and facing trial with regard to leaking the diplomatic cipher by then Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Dr Asad Majid Khan.

Responding to a question about former Prime Minister Khan, he termed the former premier a “legend” and an “honest and courageous leader”, adding that during his visit to Moscow in February 2022, there were “fruitful” discussions with the Russian leadership. He said that Pakistanis as a whole are supportive of Russia, and even during the war in Afghanistan by the erstwhile Soviet Union, “there were pockets of support inside Pakistan.”

He particularly mentioned Russian largesse in supporting Pakistan’s stance against Islamophobia, and observed that all religions should be respected. He castigated the West for irrationally advocating freedom of speech, and that too when it entails polarizing the society.

“We support counter-terrorism measures along with Pakistan, as we understand that your country has paid a great price in the form of 80,000 casualties during the war on terrorism,” the Russian envoy said, adding that military drills between the two countries, known as “Friendship”, will continue, and an episode has been planned for next year.

He was of the view that Pakistan-Russia relations are gaining momentum, and there is much that can be done to uplift trade and commercial activities. He said that there are “excellent” contacts at all levels, and the understanding on the political, military and commerce side is growing. He wished for an independent mode of payment between the two countries in an attempt to bolster trade activities, which presently is around $700 million.

To another question, Ambassador Ganich pointed out that his country is willing to supply oil to Pakistan, adding that while it is under sanctions, the negotiations are kept confidential and the terms are agreed by independent commercial parties.

About the war with Ukraine, he said that Russia will end the war in Ukraine on its own terms, adding that Kyiv has no possibility to win it at any cost.

Ganich said that the possibility of using nukes in the ongoing war in Ukraine is remote, as the military strategists are saner people. However, he pointed out that Russia has a stated policy on the use of nuclear weapons, and in case of an existential threat, it will do it. He was quick to add, nonetheless, that Ukraine is no threat to its military might, and he does not see a possibility of trigger-happiness.

The Russian envoy was; however, confident that “it is a matter of time, and Russia will win the war.” “I hope some common sense prevails, and both the parties soon arrive at a rapprochement,” he added.

He also stated that the LGBT “madness” has divided the world into traditional and non-traditional societies. He opined that Russia is close to traditionalism and hence has a naturally affinity to Pakistan.

About the recognition of the Taliban government in Kabul, Ganich said it should be a collective international decision, and observed that Russia is dealing with the dispensation along with other regional states in a coordinated manner.

Responding to another question about “Grain Deal”, he said that Moscow is willing and committed to do its part, “but the onus of breaking the promises is on other parties.” “We are ready to resume the deal and will see that it is implemented. But no one can coerce us into it,” the Russian envoy added.

To another query, he said that more than 80 percent of Russians are supportive of President Vladimir Putin’s policies, and the claim can be verified independently too as foreign agents and think tanks in Russia confirm it.

He also observed that Russian society is in transition, and has come a long way since coming out of the communist camp, and is moving towards a free-market economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI Imran Khan IPRI Russian President Vladimir Putin Pakistan Russia Relations Russian envoy Russian ambassador Danila Ganich

Comments

1000 characters

Russian envoy terms IK a ‘legend’

FBR de-attaches bank accounts of PIA

Reko Diq deal as per law: Justice Mandokhail

Banks and FIs: MoF to do away with direct credit lines

President proposes elections be held on Nov 6, 2023

Constitution quite clear on ‘polls within 90 days’: CJP

UK HC holds introductory meeting with CEC

Another big hike in fuel prices on the cards

Import value of Afghan-origin coal declines to $95 PMT

Ministry begins interviews for positions of trade officers

Export growth: towel makers come up with proposals

Read more stories