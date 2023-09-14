PPP to defeat ‘anti-state elements’ in polls: Bilawal

MULTAN: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his party will knock down the anti-state elements in the upcoming general elections.

While addressing a gathering of party activists and general public at Syedwala Bypass on Wednesday, he said that PPP contested previous general elections despite challenges like martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto and the abduction of Ali Haider Gilani.

He said that timely general elections were mandatory but could be delayed due to some reasons.

Expressing gratitude to Multan for its unwavering support for the PPP, he highlighted its commitment to democracy. He recalled the historic victory of Musa Gilani in the by-elections, which marked a significant achievement for the PPP in Multan and added that Multan had never disappointed him.

He said, “When I visited Multan during the movement against PTI’s ‘puppet’ government, the people extended complete support towards PPP.”

The former foreign minister added that they removed Khan’s government in a democratic manner. He hoped that the people of Multan would continue to extend support to PPP in the future.