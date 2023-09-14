BAFL 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
BIPL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
BOP 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
DGKC 41.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
FABL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FCCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
FFL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
HBL 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
HUBC 82.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
MLCF 28.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
OGDC 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PAEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
PIOC 83.08 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.69%)
PPL 73.12 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.13%)
PRL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 45.08 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.92%)
SSGC 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TELE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
TPLP 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 88.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.37%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,564 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,158 Increased By 16.5 (0.1%)
KSE100 45,591 Increased By 82.5 (0.18%)
KSE30 16,080 Increased By 17.2 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP to defeat ‘anti-state elements’ in polls: Bilawal

INP Published 14 Sep, 2023 06:07am

MULTAN: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his party will knock down the anti-state elements in the upcoming general elections.

While addressing a gathering of party activists and general public at Syedwala Bypass on Wednesday, he said that PPP contested previous general elections despite challenges like martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto and the abduction of Ali Haider Gilani.

He said that timely general elections were mandatory but could be delayed due to some reasons.

Expressing gratitude to Multan for its unwavering support for the PPP, he highlighted its commitment to democracy. He recalled the historic victory of Musa Gilani in the by-elections, which marked a significant achievement for the PPP in Multan and added that Multan had never disappointed him.

He said, “When I visited Multan during the movement against PTI’s ‘puppet’ government, the people extended complete support towards PPP.”

The former foreign minister added that they removed Khan’s government in a democratic manner. He hoped that the people of Multan would continue to extend support to PPP in the future.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP general elections Ali Haider Gilani

Comments

1000 characters

PPP to defeat ‘anti-state elements’ in polls: Bilawal

FBR de-attaches bank accounts of PIA

Reko Diq deal as per law: Justice Mandokhail

Banks and FIs: MoF to do away with direct credit lines

President proposes elections be held on Nov 6, 2023

Constitution quite clear on ‘polls within 90 days’: CJP

UK HC holds introductory meeting with CEC

Another big hike in fuel prices on the cards

Import value of Afghan-origin coal declines to $95 PMT

Ministry begins interviews for positions of trade officers

Export growth: towel makers come up with proposals

Read more stories