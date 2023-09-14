BISE Punjab announces results for Intermediate parts I & II

LAHORE: The Boards of Secondary Education (BISE) of Punjab have announced the results for intermediate parts I and II (first annual) examinations.

According to the result of the Lahore board, the passing percentage is 58.67%. A total of 190,566 students had applied for the exams out of whom 186,581 appeared and 109,467 passed.

Out of the students who passed the exam, 48.86% were boys and 66.82% girls. Out of these, 10% students scored an A+ grade 16% A, and 24% got a B grade.

The percentage of students who failed the exam was 41%. In the pre-medical category, 78.06% students passed, while 73.31% were declared pass in the pre-engineering category, while 43% passed in the arts and humanities group. The passing percentage in the general science group was 54.03%.

As per the Multan board results, 44,541 applicants passed the examination, while the passing percentage was 59.69%.

According to the Faisalabad board, 99,874 students appeared for the intermediate (first annual) examination held in May-June. Out of these, 65,837 applicants passed, making the passing percentage 65.92%.

