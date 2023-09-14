PML-N doesn’t want elections: PPP leader

LAHORE: General Secretary Pakistan Peoples’ Party Central Punjab Hassan Murtaza on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N doesn’t need elections because there party members Ahad Cheema, Fawad Hassan Fawad and Tauqeer Shah are part of the government.

While addressing a press conference along with acting president PPP Central Punjab Rana Farooq, Murtaza said PML-N made them ministers and through them they are obliging their supporters in constituencies. He demanded that Election Commission of Pakistan should take notice of it. On this occasion PPP leaders Sania Kamran, Ayesha Chaudhry, Mian Ayub, Ayesha Ghori, Ahsan Rizvi, Zesshan Shami and Afraz Naqvi were present on the occasion.

Hassan Murtaza said Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto mass campaign has given people hope for elections. He stressed his hope that elections will be held in ninety days. PPP will win elections under Chairmanship of Bilawal Bhutto.

While responding to a question Hassan Murtaza said that if Nawaz Sharif is the candidate for becoming prime minister for the third time there is no harm in it but there should be a level playing field for all the political parties.

