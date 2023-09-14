BAFL 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
Govt praised for making efforts to attract foreign investment

Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2023 06:07am

LAHORE: Appreciating the government’s decision to activate Pakistani foreign envoys to attract foreign investment, analysts believed that pro-investors policies and conducive environment can help attract foreign investment.

The Pakistan Economic Forum Chairman Humayun Iqbal Shami said there are a number of potential sectors in Pakistan where the foreign investment can be attracted and the industrial sector can give a huge boost to the economy of the country. “We must provide foreign investors one window operation for their investment,” he said, adding: “The tourism industry is also a potential area that can lift the country's economy.”

He said the priority of the government should be the IT sector as it has a huge potential. Number of IT centers need to be established in the country to promote this industry at the maximum level. Youth of the country should be provided IT training to help them get jobs. The maximum focus must be on trade with the West, he said.

The former ambassador Waheed Ahmed said, “It is a routine practice that Pakistani ambassadors deputed in different countries are assigned tasks to look for potential investors and convince them to invest in their home country. The diplomats are responsible to promote the soft image of Pakistan and brief the foreign investors regarding investment opportunities in the country.”

In order to lure foreign and domestic investments, the government should devise certain investment policies to attract investors by adopting best practices and providing an optimal investment climate, he added.

