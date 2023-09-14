Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 13, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,590.93
High: 45,732.73
Low: 45,500.22
Net Change: 82.53
Volume (000): 47,423
Value (000): 3,143,330
Makt Cap (000) 1,585,806,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,968.03
NET CH (-) 16.31
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,557.00
NET CH (+) 59.33
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,724.19
NET CH (-) 26.04
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,804.13
NET CH (+) 18.1
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,268.97
NET CH (+) 18.04
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,708.56
NET CH (-) 13.19
------------------------------------
As on: 13-September-2023
====================================
