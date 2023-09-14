KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 13, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,590.93 High: 45,732.73 Low: 45,500.22 Net Change: 82.53 Volume (000): 47,423 Value (000): 3,143,330 Makt Cap (000) 1,585,806,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,968.03 NET CH (-) 16.31 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,557.00 NET CH (+) 59.33 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,724.19 NET CH (-) 26.04 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,804.13 NET CH (+) 18.1 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,268.97 NET CH (+) 18.04 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,708.56 NET CH (-) 13.19 ------------------------------------ As on: 13-September-2023 ====================================

