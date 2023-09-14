BAFL 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 13, 2023). ====================================...
Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2023 07:06am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 13, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 45,590.93
High:                      45,732.73
Low:                       45,500.22
Net Change:                    82.53
Volume (000):                 47,423
Value (000):               3,143,330
Makt Cap (000)         1,585,806,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,968.03
NET CH                     (-) 16.31
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,557.00
NET CH                     (+) 59.33
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,724.19
NET CH                     (-) 26.04
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,804.13
NET CH                      (+) 18.1
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,268.97
NET CH                     (+) 18.04
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,708.56
NET CH                     (-) 13.19
------------------------------------
As on:             13-September-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

