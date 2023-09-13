Ton-up Stokes stars as England hammer New Zealand in 3rd ODI

LONDON: England thrashed New Zealand by 181 runs to win the third one-day international at The Oval on Wednesday as they went 2-1 up in a four-match series.

Ben Stokes's blistering 182, the highest score by an England batsman in an ODI, was the centrepiece of a total of 368 all out during an innings where Dawid Malan made 96.

Trent Boult kept New Zealand in the game with 5-51 as England were bowled out with 11 balls to spare.

New Zealand, however, slumped to 37-4 in reply, with Chris Woakes (3-31) doing the bulk of the damage.

Only Glenn Phillips, with 72, made more than Rachin Ravindra's 28 as New Zealand were dismissed for 187.

The series concludes at Lord's on Friday.