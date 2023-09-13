BAFL 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
ECP reserves judgment in PTI intra-party election case

  • The electoral watchdog has not yet made a statement regarding when it will make its decision on the matter public
APP Published 13 Sep, 2023 08:13pm

A four-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), chaired by Nisar Durrani, has reserved judgment on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party election case, APP reported on Wednesday.

The PTI's legal representative, Barrister Gohar, reportedly asked for leniency, saying that the panel had the right to ignore the issue.

It's important to note that PTI had been given by the commission till August 30 a two-week window in which to present their case in the intra-party election issue.

Nisar Durrani, a member of the ECP, urged that the matter shouldn't drag on for too long.

The majority of political parties have already been given election symbols by the Election Commission in preparation for the upcoming general elections.

A decision will be made on the attribution of electoral symbols to PTI after the arguments are over.

The ECP had summoned the PTI bigwigs for failing to hold intra-party elections on August 4.

According to sources, the electoral watchdog had sent a notice to the party for not holding the intra-party elections. The ECP had issued a notice in the name of the PTI chief.

The ECP has not yet made a statement regarding when it will make its decision on the matter public.

