Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples rise

  • CSE All-Share index settled 0.80% higher at 11,438.82
Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2023 04:55pm

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by consumer staples and financials stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.80% higher at 11,438.82.

Melstacorp Plc and Cargills (Ceylon) Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 5.8% and 3.8%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 62.4 million shares from 38.2 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.79 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.55 million) from 919.8 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 141.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.74 billion rupees, the data showed.

