BAFL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
BIPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
BOP 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
DFML 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.81%)
DGKC 41.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
FABL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
FFL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 95.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
HUBC 82.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.17%)
OGDC 93.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.68%)
PAEL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
PIOC 82.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.36%)
PPL 73.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.31%)
PRL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.77%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.28%)
SSGC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.54%)
UNITY 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.01%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,572 Increased By 13.1 (0.29%)
BR30 16,188 Increased By 46.3 (0.29%)
KSE100 45,661 Increased By 152.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 16,109 Increased By 45.6 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rahul’s form gives India a ‘good headache’ for World Cup

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2023 12:51pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

COLOMBO: Ishan Kishan has usually been India’s go-to wicketkeeper for limited-overs matches this year but it is clear he cannot take his place for granted with KL Rahul hitting top form after returning from injury at the Asia Cup.

Kishan appeared to be first-choice for the gloves, not just because he has four fifties in his last five one-day knocks but also for the left-handed variety that he brings in a batting lineup dominated by right-handers.

Rahul’s first two knocks since returning from a thigh injury, however, have ensured he remains in contention, creating the “good headache” that chief selector Ajit Agarkar had anticipated after picking both in the World Cup squad.

Rahul had only five minutes to prepare for the blockbuster Asia Cup match against Pakistan after Shreyas Iyer was a last-minute withdrawal due to a back spasm.

But in his first outing since his coming back from injury he smashed an unbeaten 111 and forged a brilliant stand with fellow centurion Virat Kohli to set up India’s comprehensive victory against their arch-rivals.

The elegant right-hander featured in another crucial partnership, this time with Kishan, in Tuesday’s low-scoring contest against hosts Sri Lanka, which India won by 41 runs.

Rahul also kept wicket for the majority of the Pakistan innings and throughout the Sri Lankan innings.

“I have been keeping wicket for a long time, more than two years now actually,” Rahul told reporters, adding that he was comfortable with the dual role.

“So it’s not new for me, and the team management has told me that this would be my role in the squad - to play in the middle order and keep wicket.”

Primarily a versatile batter comfortable in any position in the top and middle order, Rahul said he had honed his keeping skills during his rehabilitation from injury.

“During my recovery, I worked on both aspects,” the 31-year-old said. “Earlier, I’d work mostly on my batting. But this time I had enough time to work on my keeping.

“Hopefully I can do both the roles well.”

India, who have reached the Asia Cup final, will begin their bid for a third ODI World Cup title against Australia in Chennai on Oct. 8.

KL Rahul Shreyas Iyer Ishan Kishan Asia Cup 2023 Ajit Agarkar

Comments

1000 characters

Rahul’s form gives India a ‘good headache’ for World Cup

Intra-day update: rupee’s appreciation run continues against US dollar in inter-bank market

Open-market: rupee weakens marginally against US dollar

World Bank’s IFC doubles investment commitments in Pakistan to $1.5bn in FY23

OGDCL sees significant oil & gas production increase in KPK well

Cipher case: Special court extends Imran’s judicial remand

Oil near 10-month peak on supply tightness, US inflation data awaits

Suddenly airport outsourcing plans put on ice

Artificial appreciation of PKR to encourage imports: Pasha

MoE advocates supply of RLNG to bulk consumers

Documentation requirements: Paperless environment not possible: FBR

Read more stories