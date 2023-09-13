BAFL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
BIPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
BOP 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
DFML 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.81%)
DGKC 41.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
FABL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
FFL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUBC 82.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.17%)
OGDC 93.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.68%)
PAEL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
PIOC 82.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.36%)
PPL 73.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.31%)
PRL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.77%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.28%)
SSGC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
UNITY 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.01%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,573 Increased By 13.9 (0.3%)
BR30 16,196 Increased By 54.9 (0.34%)
KSE100 45,666 Increased By 157.4 (0.35%)
KSE30 16,110 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold slips as investors gear up for US inflation report

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2023 11:08am

Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, although were trading above a more than two-week low hit in the previous session as investors await US inflation data that could shape expectations around the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook.

Spot gold dropped 0.2% to $1,908.70 per ounce by 0308 GMT, having touched their lowest level since Aug. 25 at $1,906.50 on Tuesday.

US gold futures slid 0.2% to $1,931.10.

“Any upside surprises in the US inflation data could have gold again being pressured below the $1,900 level,” KCM Trade Chief Market analyst Tim Waterer said in a note.

With energy prices on the rise, expectations are for the headline inflation figures to come in stronger.

“On the flip side, if the energy price impact is not as great as feared in the data, we could see a pullback in yields and a path opened higher for gold,” Waterer added.

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data due at 1230 GMT could offer some insights on what to expect from the Fed in terms of rate hikes.

While the Fed is expected leave interest rates unchanged at its Sept. 19-20 policy meeting, the US central bank will probably wait until the April-June period of 2024 or later before cutting it, according to economists in a Reuters poll.

The European Central Bank also expects inflation to remain above 3% next year, bolstering the case for a tenth consecutive interest rate hike on Thursday.

Bullion is highly sensitive to rising interest rates as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold may retest a support at $1,905 per ounce, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling towards $1,898, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Elsewhere, spot silver shed 1% to $22.88 per ounce, platinum fell 0.8% to $903.09 and palladium dropped 0.9% to $1,229.71.

Gold Spot gold bullion rate

Comments

1000 characters

Gold slips as investors gear up for US inflation report

Intra-day update: rupee’s appreciation run continues against US dollar in inter-bank market

Open-market: rupee weakens marginally against US dollar

World Bank’s IFC doubles investment commitments in Pakistan to $1.5bn in FY23

OGDCL sees significant oil & gas production increase in KPK well

Cipher case: Special court extends Imran’s judicial remand

Oil near 10-month peak on supply tightness, US inflation data awaits

Suddenly airport outsourcing plans put on ice

Artificial appreciation of PKR to encourage imports: Pasha

MoE advocates supply of RLNG to bulk consumers

Documentation requirements: Paperless environment not possible: FBR

Read more stories