BAFL 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
BIPL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
BOP 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
DGKC 41.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
FABL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FCCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
FFL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
HBL 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
HUBC 82.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
MLCF 28.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
OGDC 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PAEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
PIOC 83.08 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.69%)
PPL 73.12 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.13%)
PRL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 45.08 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.92%)
SSGC 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TELE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
TPLP 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 88.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.37%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,564 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,158 Increased By 16.5 (0.1%)
KSE100 45,591 Increased By 82.5 (0.18%)
KSE30 16,080 Increased By 17.2 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices extend multi-month highs on supply concerns

Reuters Published September 13, 2023 Updated September 13, 2023 05:01pm

LONDON: Oil prices extended 10-month highs on Wednesday, driven by expectations that crude supply will remain tight for the rest of the year.

Saudi Arabia and Russia’s extension of 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil production cuts to the end of this year will lock in a substantial market deficit through the fourth quarter, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.

The continuing supply cuts could lift Brent futures above the $100 a barrel threshold before the end of the year, Bank of America analysts said on Wednesday.

Benchmark Brent futures rose 57 cents, or 0.62%, to $92.63 a barrel by 1006 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 57 cents, or 0.64%, to $89.41.

Front-month Brent futures contracts traded as high as $4.68 a barrel above those for delivery six months further out on Tuesday, a width of spread not breached since last November, indicating tighter market supply.

Concern over European and U.S. economies persist, however, and investors await the release of U.S. consumer price index data later on Wednesday for possible insight on future interest rate moves.

Forecasters expect the European Central Bank to raise interest rates at its meeting on Thursday.

The IEA’s fourth-quarter demand growth forecast, meanwhile, was revised down by 600,000 bpd in what Investec analyst Callum Macpherson said was a significant adjustment.

“The deficit is now broadly equal to the Saudi additional voluntary cut,” he said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Tuesday stuck to its forecasts for robust growth in global oil demand in 2023 and 2024.

Four oil ports shut in by powerful storms in Libya reopened on Wednesday.

OPEC Saudi Arabia Brent crude Oil Russian oil WTI crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices extend multi-month highs on supply concerns

Asia apparel hubs including Pakistan face $65bn export hit from extreme weather, study shows

Sixth successive gain: rupee settles at 298.82 against US dollar in inter-bank

Open-market: rupee weakens marginally against US dollar

World Bank’s IFC doubles investment commitments in Pakistan to $1.5bn in FY23

‘Handful of elements’ will not be allowed to hold GB’s law and order situation hostage: Caretaker PM

OGDCL sees significant oil & gas production increase in KPK well

Cipher case: Special court extends Imran’s judicial remand

Naseem Shah ruled out of remainder Asia Cup matches with shoulder injury

Only one party knows election date: Bilawal

Read more stories