BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
BIPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
BOP 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.26%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
DGKC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.96%)
FABL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.98%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 95.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
HUBC 82.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
OGDC 93.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
PAEL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
PIOC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.2%)
PPL 72.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PRL 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
SSGC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TPLP 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 11 (0.24%)
BR30 16,175 Increased By 33.8 (0.21%)
KSE100 45,641 Increased By 132.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,086 Increased By 23.1 (0.14%)
Nawaz to return on Oct 21, insists Shehbaz

Monitoring Desk Published 13 Sep, 2023 06:17am

KARACHI: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is set to return to Pakistan on October 21, ending his four-year exile in the UK, his brother and party president Shehbaz Sharif confirmed on Tuesday.

