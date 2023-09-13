Nawaz to return on Oct 21, insists Shehbaz

KARACHI: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is set to return to Pakistan on October 21, ending his four-year exile in the UK, his brother and party president Shehbaz Sharif confirmed on Tuesday.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
KARACHI: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is set to return to Pakistan on October 21, ending his four-year exile in the UK, his brother and party president Shehbaz Sharif confirmed on Tuesday.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
|Stock
|Price
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Sep 13
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
3
▲ 0.29 (10.70%)
|
First Prudential Mod. / Sep 13
First Prudential Modaraba(PMI)
|
1.68
▲ 0.13 (8.39%)
|
Pervez Ahmed Co / Sep 13
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
0.67
▲ 0.05 (8.06%)
|
Reliance Weaving / Sep 13
Reliance Weaving Mills Limited(REWM)
|
62.50
▲ 4.36 (7.50%)
|
Jahangir Sidd(Pref) / Sep 13
Jahangir Sidd(Pref)(JSCLPSA)
|
7.50
▲ 0.50 (7.14%)
|
Mod.Al-Mali / Sep 13
Modaraba Al-Mali(MODAM)
|
3.54
▲ 0.21 (6.31%)
|
Otsuka Pakistan / Sep 13
Otsuka Pakistan Limited(OTSU)
|
82.25
▲ 4.35 (5.58%)
|
Haseeb Waqas / Sep 13
Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Limited(HWQS)
|
9.20
▲ 0.46 (5.26%)
|
Yousuf Weaving / Sep 13
Yousaf Weaving Mills Limited(YOUW)
|
2.85
▲ 0.14 (5.17%)
|
Gammon Pak / Sep 13
Gammon Pakistan Limited(GAMON)
|
7.69
▲ 0.29 (3.92%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Next Capital / Sep 13
Next Capital Limited(NEXT)
|
4.55
▼ -0.45 (-9.00%)
|
Gadoon Textile / Sep 13
Gadoon Textile Mills Limited(GADT)
|
194.26
▼ -15.74 (-7.50%)
|
Nagina Cot. / Sep 13
Nagina Cotton Mills Limited(NAGC)
|
59.66
▼ -4.84 (-7.50%)
|
The Searle Co. (R) / Sep 13
The Searle Company Limited (R)(SEARLR2)
|
1.24
▼ -0.10 (-7.46%)
|
Arctic Textile / Sep 13
Arctic Textile Mills Limited(ARCTM)
|
11.82
▼ -0.80 (-6.34%)
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Sep 13
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
1.70
▼ -0.10 (-5.56%)
|
Atlas Battery / Sep 13
Atlas Battery Limited(ATBA)
|
227
▼ -9.36 (-3.96%)
|
MetaTech. / Sep 13
MetaTech Health Limited(META)
|
5.50
▼ -0.19 (-3.34%)
|
Safe Mix Con.Lt / Sep 13
Safe Mix Concrete Limited(SMCPL)
|
13.50
▼ -0.45 (-3.23%)
|
Pak.Int.Cont.. / Sep 13
Pakistan International Container(PICT)
|
68
▼ -1.68 (-2.41%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Hub Power Co. / Sep 13
The Hub Power Company Limited(HUBC)
|
11,871,442
▲ 0.08
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 13
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
9,781,098
▲ 0.01
|
Treet Corp / Sep 13
Treet Corporation Limited(TREET)
|
7,144,408
▼ -0.07
|
Dewan Motors / Sep 13
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited(DFML)
|
5,575,994
▼ -0.13
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Sep 13
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
5,074,000
▲ 0.04
|
Al-Shaheer Corp / Sep 13
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited(ASC)
|
4,528,105
▲ 0.03
|
United BankXD / Sep 13
United Bank Limited(UBL)
|
4,179,712
▲ 0.48
|
Pak Petroleum / Sep 13
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
4,021,971
▲ 0.02
|
Sui North Gas / Sep 13
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGP)
|
3,561,218
▲ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Sep 13
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
3,443,533
▲ 0.09
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 12
|
299.10
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 12
|
298.90
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 12
|
147.43
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 12
|
0.89
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 12
|
1.25
|
Euro to USD / Sep 12
|
1.08
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 12
|
5.44
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 12
|
4461.90
|
India Sensex / Sep 12
|
67221.13
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 12
|
32688.18
|
Nasdaq / Sep 12
|
13773.61
|
Hang Seng / Sep 12
|
18048.33
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 12
|
7527.53
|
Dow Jones / Sep 12
|
34645.99
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 12
|
15715.53
|
France CAC40 / Sep 12
|
7252.88
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 12
|
88.98
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 12
|
18235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 12
|
184585
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 12
|
1909.90
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 12
|
87.51
Comments