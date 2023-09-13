BAFL 40.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
BOP 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.26%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1%)
DGKC 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.81%)
FABL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.46%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
HBL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.25%)
HUBC 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
HUMNL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
MLCF 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.84%)
OGDC 93.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.36%)
PAEL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
PIOC 83.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.51%)
PPL 72.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.5%)
PRL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 43.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
TPLP 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
UNITY 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,574 Increased By 15.1 (0.33%)
BR30 16,211 Increased By 69.2 (0.43%)
KSE100 45,691 Increased By 182.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 16,100 Increased By 36.8 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SAU inaugurates new academic block in Tandojam

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2023 06:17am

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) has established its academic block in Tandojam city, where the classes of BS Computer Science and BS Software Engineering will be started in the morning and Masters Rural Development in the evening shift and Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri inaugurated the new academic block on Tuesday.

The spokesperson of Sindh Agriculture University has informed that the university has established its new academic block in Tandojam City near Hyderabad Mirpurkhas road, which was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri, with faculty deans and administrative heads and they visited the classrooms and laboratories.

While addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri said that information technology has an important role in the formation and development of today's modern society, and we can organize all our activities and all aspects of social, academic, development and industrial life with the implementation of IT.

“The role of IT is also important in agriculture, including industry and marketing and the future development will become impossible without IT,” he stated.

Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, said that any sector in the world would be non-standard, impractical, and incomplete without IT and the SAU graduates are doing market-oriented courses and experiences according to modern global needs.

“MS Rural Sociology classes will also be started in the evening classes in this academic block,” he added.

Director of Information Technology Center Dr Mir Sajjad Talpur said that in this new academic block, students will have access to modern facilities and an environment equipped with infrastructure, and BS Computer Science and BS Software Engineering classes will be started under foreign qualified faculty.

Dr Muhammad Yaqoob Koondhar also spoke on the occasion while Dean Dr Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dean Manzoor Ali Abro, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Dr Ghulam Mujtaba Khushik, Dr Javed Sheikh, Muhammad Ashraf Rustmani and others were also present on this occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Agriculture SAU Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Marri Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo

Comments

1000 characters

SAU inaugurates new academic block in Tandojam

MoE advocates supply of RLNG to bulk consumers

Documentation requirements: Paperless environment not possible: FBR

Domestic collection improvement: FBR presents strategy to Shamshad

PPIB extends LoI of Mahl HHP to Dec 31, 2024

US envoy now reaches out to people of Gwadar

The then principal secretary to Nawaz, Khaqan: Fawad Hassan Fawad made federal minister

Artificial appreciation of PKR to encourage imports: Pasha

Only 50pc of SECP registered entities file tax returns

Nepra grills CEOs of Discos for inflated electricity bills

Bilawal decries ‘absence of a level playing field’

Read more stories