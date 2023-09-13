SAU inaugurates new academic block in Tandojam

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) has established its academic block in Tandojam city, where the classes of BS Computer Science and BS Software Engineering will be started in the morning and Masters Rural Development in the evening shift and Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri inaugurated the new academic block on Tuesday.

The spokesperson of Sindh Agriculture University has informed that the university has established its new academic block in Tandojam City near Hyderabad Mirpurkhas road, which was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri, with faculty deans and administrative heads and they visited the classrooms and laboratories.

While addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri said that information technology has an important role in the formation and development of today's modern society, and we can organize all our activities and all aspects of social, academic, development and industrial life with the implementation of IT.

“The role of IT is also important in agriculture, including industry and marketing and the future development will become impossible without IT,” he stated.

Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, said that any sector in the world would be non-standard, impractical, and incomplete without IT and the SAU graduates are doing market-oriented courses and experiences according to modern global needs.

“MS Rural Sociology classes will also be started in the evening classes in this academic block,” he added.

Director of Information Technology Center Dr Mir Sajjad Talpur said that in this new academic block, students will have access to modern facilities and an environment equipped with infrastructure, and BS Computer Science and BS Software Engineering classes will be started under foreign qualified faculty.

Dr Muhammad Yaqoob Koondhar also spoke on the occasion while Dean Dr Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dean Manzoor Ali Abro, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Dr Ghulam Mujtaba Khushik, Dr Javed Sheikh, Muhammad Ashraf Rustmani and others were also present on this occasion.

