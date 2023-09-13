KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (September 12, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
157,117,138 101,395,885 6,102,574,431 3,740,400,887
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 715,489,367 (1,164,409,999) (448,920,632)
Local Individuals 4,365,393,580 (4,218,366,751) 147,026,829
Local Corporates 2,261,597,308 (1,959,703,505) 301,893,804
