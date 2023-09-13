BAFL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
BIPL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.13%)
DGKC 41.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HBL 96.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.35%)
HUBC 81.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
MLCF 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
OGDC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
PAEL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.61%)
PPL 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PRL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SNGP 43.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SSGC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 89.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
UNITY 22.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 16,142 Increased By 0.2 (0%)
KSE100 45,529 Increased By 20.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 16,073 Increased By 10.1 (0.06%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 13 Sep, 2023 06:17am

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (September 12, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
157,117,138           101,395,885         6,102,574,431           3,740,400,887
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor 
(Individual & Corporate)      715,489,367     (1,164,409,999)     (448,920,632)
Local Individuals           4,365,393,580     (4,218,366,751)       147,026,829
Local Corporates            2,261,597,308     (1,959,703,505)       301,893,804
===============================================================================

