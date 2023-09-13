Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 12, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,508.4
High: 45,902.72
Low: 45,468.27
Net Change: 357.33
Volume (000): 58,399
Value (000): 4,198,270
Makt Cap (000) 1,582,939,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,984.34
NET CH (+) 16.07
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,497.67
NET CH (-) 50.11
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,750.23
NET CH (-) 67.3
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,786.03
NET CH (+) 21.02
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,250.93
NET CH (-) 71.65
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,721.75
NET CH (-) 32.33
------------------------------------
As on: 12-Sep-2023
====================================
