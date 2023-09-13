BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 12, 2023). ==================================== ...
Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2023 06:17am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 12, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                  45,508.4
High:                      45,902.72
Low:                       45,468.27
Net Change:                   357.33
Volume (000):                 58,399
Value (000):               4,198,270
Makt Cap (000)         1,582,939,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,984.34
NET CH                     (+) 16.07
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,497.67
NET CH                     (-) 50.11
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,750.23
NET CH                      (-) 67.3
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,786.03
NET CH                     (+) 21.02
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,250.93
NET CH                     (-) 71.65
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,721.75
NET CH                     (-) 32.33
------------------------------------
As on:                   12-Sep-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

