==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,508.4 High: 45,902.72 Low: 45,468.27 Net Change: 357.33 Volume (000): 58,399 Value (000): 4,198,270 Makt Cap (000) 1,582,939,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,984.34 NET CH (+) 16.07 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,497.67 NET CH (-) 50.11 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,750.23 NET CH (-) 67.3 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,786.03 NET CH (+) 21.02 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,250.93 NET CH (-) 71.65 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,721.75 NET CH (-) 32.33 ------------------------------------ As on: 12-Sep-2023 ====================================

