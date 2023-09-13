Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/ Dispatched/
Ending Bonus Credit on
Rafhan Maize 31.12.2023 750% Interim 11.09.2023
Products Limited Cash Dividend
Dawood Hercules 31.12.2023 10% Interim Cash
Corporation Limited Dividend 12.09.2023
Pakgen Power Limited 31.12.2023 150% Interim
Cash Dividend 12.09.2023
IGI Holdings Ltd. 31.12.2023 20% Interim Cash
Dividend 08.09.2023
