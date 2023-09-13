BAFL 40.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.14%)
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates

KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2023 06:17am

KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

================================================================================
Company                   Year Ended/           Dividend/            Dispatched/
                          Ending                Bonus                  Credit on
================================================================================
Rafhan Maize              31.12.2023            750% Interim          11.09.2023
Products Limited                                Cash Dividend
Dawood Hercules           31.12.2023            10% Interim Cash
Corporation Limited                             Dividend              12.09.2023
Pakgen Power Limited      31.12.2023            150% Interim
                                                Cash Dividend         12.09.2023
IGI Holdings Ltd.         31.12.2023            20% Interim Cash
                                                Dividend              08.09.2023
================================================================================

