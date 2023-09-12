Pakistan’s digital ‘Museum of Food’ launched

Filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, in collaboration with Google Arts & Culture, and the British Council, launched Pakistan’s ‘Museum of Food’, a digital hub featuring the country’s diverse culinary landscape, stated a press release on Tuesday.

The digital hub positioned itself as the “largest and most comprehensive exploration of Pakistani cuisine online” and will feature over 9,000 images, along with videos, stories and recipes that capture the culinary tapestry of Pakistan.

The project aims to “preserve and celebrate the culture and heritage of Pakistani food, as well as to document its dynamic evolution and progression”, stated the press release.

“Pakistan’s culinary heritage is an intrinsic part of the country’s cultural identity, but with the passing of generations and the challenges brought about by climate change, certain domestic practices and traditional recipes are at high risk of being lost,” Project Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy was quoted as saying in the statement.

“In response to this looming crisis, we embarked on a mission to not just reminisce about the flavours of yesteryears, but to actively preserve and revitalise the vanishing recipes and customs that define our past.

“We hope that this project will inspire people to explore, appreciate, and enjoy the vibrant culinary culture, lineage and food practices of Pakistan, as well as to contribute their own stories and recipes to this living narrative.”

While building the resource, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and her team together with Google Arts & Culture travelled through different regions such as Gwadar to Multan as well as Hunza in northern Pakistan where they examined the innovative incorporation of yak meat.

The crew also examined how Pakistan’s terrain and regional topography molds the nation’s distinct eating patterns.

Amit Sood, the Director and founder of Google Arts & Culture, added “We’re thrilled to unveil our latest exhibition on Google Arts & Culture dedicated to the vibrant flavors and rich culture of Pakistan.

“From the mountains of the north to the bazaars of the south, Pakistan is a land of diverse landscapes and traditions, all of which are reflected in its cuisine.”

Director Arts Pakistan at the British Council Laila Jamil said, “Food cultures give us insights into people’s customs, agricultural traditions, climatic conditions and their flora and fauna.

“They also have a direct impact on our health, the health of our planet and our understanding of self.”

