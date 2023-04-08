Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy confirmed as director of new Star Wars movie

Oscar-winning director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will be the first woman and the first person of color to direct a 'Star Wars' movie, it was announced during a Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase at the Star Wars Celebration in London on Friday.

Obaid-Chinoy also shared the development through an Instagram post, writing: "The news is OUT! I am so very excited to be directing the next Star Wars movie and bringing @daisyridley back to the galaxy...

"I have always been attracted to the heroes journey and the world definitely needs more heroes!"

"I’ve spent my life meeting real life heroes, who have overcome the most oppressive empires and battled impossible odds and that to me is the heart of Star Wars ... which is why I was attracted to the promise of a new Jedi Order … And why I'm particularly excited about being immersed inside a Jedi Academy with a powerful Jedi Master..."

The official Star Wars Instagram account also posted details. "Just revealed at #StarWarsCelebration, Kathleen Kennedy welcomes James Mangold, Dave Filoni & Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on stage as future directors of three new upcoming Star Wars films."

Actress Daisy Ridley’s character, Rey, will be the center of the first 'Star Wars' feature film since 2019's 'The Rise of Skywalker,' Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced at the Star Wars Celebration in London on Friday, reported Variety.

Obaid-Chinoy is all set to direct from a script by Steven Knight ('Peaky Blinders'). The film follows the events of 'Rise of Skywalker,' and will focus on Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order, added the report.

In October 2022, Deadline first reported that Obaid-Chinoy is in talks to direct the new Star Wars film, in development by Damon Lindelof for Lucasfilm, although there was no official announcement from either parties.

The Pakistani filmmaker has won two Academy Awards for documentary short, in 2011 for 'Saving Face' and in 2015 for 'A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness,' and she most recently directed two episodes of 'Ms. Marvel' for Disney+.

She is currently involved in directing Paramount’s adaptation of the novel 'Brilliance', produced by Will Smith.