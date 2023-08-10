BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.65%)
Aug 10, 2023
Life & Style

Pakistan actor Saba Qamar granted UAE Golden Visa

BR Life & Style Published 10 Aug, 2023 05:28pm
Photo: Instagram @sabaqamarzaman
Photo: Instagram @sabaqamarzaman

Pakistan actor Saba Qamar announced that she has been granted a prestigious UAE Golden Visa on Instagram on Tuesday.

The actor extended her appreciation to the Gulf nation for granting her the visa.

“I want to thank the amazing government of UAE for honouring me with the Golden Visa, can’t thank you guys enough for opening your home to me. This entire process wouldn’t have been possible without the help of @gcclegalconsultants, you guys have been a great support. Lots & lots of love your way!”

Last year, the UAE introduced new categories of visas with simplified requirements, and relaxed the rules for its famous Golden Visa.

The long-term Golden visa grants a 10-year residence to investors, entrepreneurs, exceptional talent, scientists and professionals, as well as outstanding students and graduates, among other categories.

The amendment allowed for a golden residence holder to sponsor their family members regardless of their age, and to sponsor any number of domestic staff.

5-year tourist, job exploration visas: UAE offers more options, eases requirements

Last year, the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM) cited how a “diversified approach” to tourism has helped them tap new markets.

Dubai sees tourism surge as ‘diversified approach’ helps it tap new markets

Qamar began her career in television, later moving on to films. In 2017, she worked in the biographical drama series ‘Baaghi’, based on Qandeel Baloch. The series was a critical and commercial success, becoming one of the highest-grossing Pakistani dramas of 2017.

Her first cross-border production was the comedy-drama ‘Hindi Medium’ across Irrfan Khan. She was recently seen in the critically acclaimed ‘Kamli’, directed by Sarmad Khoosat.

She has won multiple Lux Style Awards and was awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (2012) as well as the Pride of Performance (2016).

How I got my UAE golden visa

