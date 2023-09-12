BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
BIPL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
BOP 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
DFML 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.01%)
DGKC 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.02%)
FABL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FCCL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
FFL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
HBL 96.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.09%)
HUBC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.06%)
LOTCHEM 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
MLCF 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
OGDC 93.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.45%)
PAEL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.07%)
PIOC 81.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
PPL 72.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.15%)
PRL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.58%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.76%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.07%)
SSGC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.58%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
TPLP 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 90.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,576 Decreased By -19.2 (-0.42%)
BR30 16,199 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.64%)
KSE100 45,643 Decreased By -222.3 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,129 Decreased By -54.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets HUBC (The Hub Power Company Limited) 82.31 Increased By ▲ 1.13%

HUBCO’s earnings up 110% in FY23

BR Web Desk Published 12 Sep, 2023 01:21pm

The Hub Power Company Limited (HUBCO), Pakistan’s largest Independent Power Producer (IPP), saw its profit jump by nearly 110% to Rs62.01 billion in fiscal year 2023 that ended June 30.

The company registered a profit of Rs29.58 billion in the same period last year (SPLY), according to a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to Rs44.37 in the period under review compared to Rs21.95 in SPLY.

The company also announced a final cash dividend of Rs6 per share i.e. 60% for the year. This was in addition to the interim cash dividend already paid at Rs24 per share i.e. 240% during the fiscal year.

On a consolidated basis, the IPP’s turnover surged by nearly 18% to Rs114.3 billion during FY23, compared to Rs97.2 billion recorded in the prior year.

On the other hand, the company’s operating expenses declined by nearly 4% year-on-year, to Rs61.5 billion in FY23.

Resultantly, the gross profit of HUBCO increased by nearly 60% to Rs52.78 billion in FY23.

The company’s other income showed growth of 71% YoY, hitting Rs3.59 billion in FY23, compared to Rs2.1 billion in SPLY.

Meanwhile, the company’s cost of finance jumped to Rs19.32 billion in FY23, an increase of 144%. The increase comes as interest rate increased significantly during the year.

However, HUBCO earned a massive Rs34.32 billion as share of profits from associates and ventures in FY23, an increase of 272% on a yearly basis.

HUBCO has a combined installed power generation capacity of 3,581 MW. The IPP through its subsidiaries operates in various business sectors including oil and gas, mining and industrial operations and maintenance services.

HUBCO PSX EPS profit after tax Joint Ventures earnings per share Cash Dividend

Comments

1000 characters

HUBCO’s earnings up 110% in FY23

Open-market: rupee gains further ground, now between 296-299 against USD

Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict regarding Imran’s trial in Attock Jail

US does not support any one political party in Pakistan: State Dept

UBL says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

After crushing defeat, Pakistan ‘grateful’ for India wake-up call

July-August remittances post big fall

Aug electricity bills: Consumers hit by Rs7.64 to Rs15 per unit hike: PD

FBR ‘rues’ WHT deduction on mobile cards

Price control, hoarding: President gives his assent to the bill

Read more stories