Sep 12, 2023
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens, US dollar falls below 300 in inter-bank market

  • Currency hovers at 299-300 level
Recorder Report Published September 12, 2023 Updated September 12, 2023 12:12pm

The Pakistani rupee maintained its positive momentum against the US dollar, appreciating another 0.55% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 12:15pm, the rupee was hovering at 299.50, an increase of Rs1.66, in the inter-bank market.

On Monday, the rupee had strengthened 0.59% to settle at 301.16 in the inter-bank market.

In a related development, inflows of home remittances posted a decline of 22% during the first two months of this fiscal year (FY24), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Monday.

According to the SBP, Pakistan received workers’ remittances amounting to $ 4.12 billion in July-Aug of FY24 compared to $ 5.25 billion in the same period of last fiscal year (FY23), a massive decline of 21.6 percent or $ 1.13 billion.

Internationally, the US dollar regained some lost ground during trading on Tuesday.

US inflation data for the month of August is due on Wednesday, with traders on the lookout for whether the world’s largest economy is indeed on track for a “soft landing” and whether the Fed has further to go in raising rates.

The US dollar index, which ended last week with an eight-week winning streak, rose 0.03% to 104.60, after falling 0.46% in the previous session. Sterling steadied at $1.2508.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, held above $90 a barrel on Tuesday, while investors awaited macroeconomic data that could indicate whether interest rates will rise further in the US and Europe and the repercussions that would have for oil demand.

This is an intra-day update

Zubair Hameed Sep 12, 2023 11:39am
Remittance decline 21 percent, import bill rising, no imminent increase in exports in sight, no foreign investment or loan in pipeline... All of these cause country's USD reserves will continue to decrease unless a change in supply factors happens! Still strengthening of local currency is strange.. I wish and hope our currency keeps on strengthening but without increase in supply of USD this looks unsustainable.
