Inter-bank market: rupee settles below 300 against US dollar

  • Currency closes at 299.89 after appreciation of 0.42%
  • This is the rupee's fifth successive gain in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published September 12, 2023 Updated September 12, 2023 04:38pm

The Pakistani rupee continued to march upwards against the US dollar, appreciating for the fifth consecutive session to settle at 299.89 in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the rupee was up Rs1.27 or 0.42%, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Cumulatively, the rupee has appreciated over 2% in the last five sessions. Its increase in the open market, however, has been much more pronounced.

On Monday, the rupee had strengthened 0.59% to settle at 301.16 in the inter-bank market.

In a related development, inflows of home remittances posted a decline of 22% during the first two months of this fiscal year (FY24), the SBP reported on Monday.

According to the SBP, Pakistan received workers’ remittances amounting to $ 4.12 billion in July-Aug of FY24 compared to $ 5.25 billion in the same period of last fiscal year (FY23), a massive decline of 21.6 percent or $ 1.13 billion.

Internationally, the US dollar regained some lost ground during trading on Tuesday.

US inflation data for the month of August is due on Wednesday, with traders on the lookout for whether the world’s largest economy is indeed on track for a “soft landing” and whether the Fed has further to go in raising rates.

The US dollar index, which ended last week with an eight-week winning streak, rose 0.03% to 104.60, after falling 0.46% in the previous session. Sterling steadied at $1.2508.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose about 1% on Tuesday, boosted by a tighter supply outlook, while investors awaited macroeconomic data that could indicate whether interest rates will rise further in the United States and Europe.

Zubair Hameed Sep 12, 2023 11:39am
Remittance decline 21 percent, import bill rising, no imminent increase in exports in sight, no foreign investment or loan in pipeline... All of these cause country's USD reserves will continue to decrease unless a change in supply factors happens! Still strengthening of local currency is strange.. I wish and hope our currency keeps on strengthening but without increase in supply of USD this looks unsustainable.
Ali Asghar Sep 12, 2023 04:26pm
I Think, Pakistan is only country in the world where stock market & currency market is being run on sentiments.
