BAFL 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
BIPL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.1%)
DGKC 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.2%)
FABL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FCCL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
GGL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
HBL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.49%)
HUBC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
OGDC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.46%)
PAEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.07%)
PIOC 81.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.29%)
PPL 73.68 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.77%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.19%)
SNGP 45.27 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.3%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.04%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
TRG 90.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.46%)
UNITY 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,597 Decreased By -11.8 (-0.25%)
BR30 16,302 Increased By 34.9 (0.21%)
KSE100 45,866 Decreased By -147.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 16,183 Decreased By -62.7 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

APNS urges minister to allow raise in govt ad rates for newspapers

Press Release Published 12 Sep, 2023 06:22am

KARACHI: The APNS requested the Minister for Information, Murtaza Solangi to facilitate the process of increase in the government advertisement rates of newspapers which is long pending.

Sarmad Ali, Secretary General, APNS apprised the Information Minister who held a meeting with the APNS Executive Committee at a dinner that the outgoing government of Shahbaz Sharif had announced an increase of 35 percent in the advertisement rates but could not be notified due to early dissolution of the government.

He also stated that the summary of the Ministry of Information is pending at Cabinet Division for approval by the Cabinet and requested the Minister to place the summary at the next meeting of the Federal Cabinet. The Minister explained in detail on the vision of the caretaker government and assured that the government would safeguard the interests of the media and protect the freedom of press in the country. He assured that the Ministry of Information will expedite the process of notification of rate increase at the earliest.

Earlier, a meeting of the Executive Committee of the APNS was held on September 9 at Islamabad chaired by the President, APNS, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani.

The members of the Executive Committee expressed their grave concern that despite various assurances by the outgoing governments, the dues have not yet been paid against the advertisements released to print media. The members noted that in Punjab and Sindh, the governments have not paid the dues related to SPL advertisements and non-budgeted advertisements respectively, which has caused serious liquidity crisis for newspapers to meet their expenses.

The members from KP province pointed out that for last 2 years, the payment of print media accumulated to one billion, has not been made by the Department of Public Relations, despite the reconciliation of dues. The Executive Committee decided that a delegation of APNS headed by the President, APNS will meet the concerned governments for release of payment without delay.

The Executive Committee also noted that due to ban on development activities by the Election Commission, the quantum of advertisements to newspapers has drastically affected, It was also decided that the Election Commission be requested to lift the ban on developmental advertisements.

The Executive Committee adopted the report of Advertising Committee on the application of advertising agencies and granted provisional accreditation to M/s. Brain Tree Advertising, Lahore, M/s. Mesh Media (Pvt.) Ltd., Lahore and M/s. Mindread Advertising (Pvt.) Ltd., Karachi.

The Executive Committee also granted the appeal of Daily Shamal, Karachi and Monthly Sathee, Karachi for restoration of membership. The Executive Committee approved the restructuring of M/s. Kenad (Pvt.) Ltd.

The following attended the meeting: Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President, Imtinan Shahid, Sr. Vice President, Sarmad Ali, Secretary General, S.M. Munir Jilani, Joint Secretary, Syed Sajjad Bokhani (Daily Abtak), Mohsin Seyal (Daily Aftab), Waseem Ahmed (Daily Awam, Quetta), Mohsin Bilal (Daily Ausaf), Ansar Mahmood Bhatti (Monthly Centre Line), Fauzia Shaheen (Monthly Dastak), Muhammad Waqaruddin (Daily Dunya), Bilal Mahmood (Weekly Family), Muhammad Younus Mehar (Daily Halchal), Javed Mehr Shamsi (Daily Kaleem), Syed Ayaz Badshah (Daily Mashriq, Peshawar), Syed Mumtaz Ahmed Shah (Daily Mashriq, Quetta), Tahir Qureshi, Monthly Naey Ufaq), Naveed Sheikh (Daily Nau Sijj), Rukhsana Saulat Saleemi (Weekly Nikhar), Naveed Akram Niazi (Monthly Naya Rukh), Faisal Zahid Malik (Daily Pakistan Observer), Khushnood Ali Khan (Daily Sahafat), Hamayun Gulzar (Daily Sayadat), and Mr. Jamil Athar (Daily Tijarat).

Imran Ather (Daily Jurat, Lahore) and Rahman Athar (Daily The Business, Lahore) attended as special observers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

APNS Newspapers Murtaza Solangi

Comments

1000 characters

APNS urges minister to allow raise in govt ad rates for newspapers

Price control, hoarding: President gives his assent to the bill

Water resource boost: SIFC directs ministry to map out 5-year plan

Aug electricity bills: Consumers hit by Rs7.64 to Rs15 per unit hike: PD

Hybrid social protection system: $600m PCRSP project facing delay: World Bank

Backward areas of Balochistan: World Bank official briefs PM

Judges unanimous on polls ‘within 90 days’: CJP

Economic development: Minister explains criticality of STZs, SEZs

FBR ‘rues’ WHT deduction on mobile cards

KE consumers: Govt slammed for seeking over Rs10/unit positive adjustment

AsiaPak Investments seeks to convert Jamshoro plant into Thar coal

Read more stories