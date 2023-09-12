NUST organises webinar

ISLAMABAD: The NUST Institute of Policy Studies (NIPS) organised a webinar on ‘Pakistan: Image Building and Perception Management.’ Moderated by Amir Yaqub, Director NIPS, the webinar witnessed overwhelming participation from all over the world, including veteran statesmen, academic experts, international think tank specialists, researchers and students.

The first keynote speaker Javed Jabbar, a former Senator, delivered an insightful lecture on the “Nation Branding: Strategic Imperative for 21st Century National Growth and Development.” His talk focused on Pakistan’s outstanding historical accomplishments, the country’s extraordinary potential, and the pluralistic and flexible nature that makes it a strong and competitive nation. He emphasised that to enhance Pakistan’s reputation abroad, there is a need to address the inequalities within the State. To achieve this, institutions must promote a responsible, flexible and inclusive culture.

The second keynote speaker, Toahab Qureshi (MBE), Founder and Chairman of the Forum for International Relations Development (FIRD) and Trustee of NUST Trust Foundation, discussed “Realizing Pakistan’s Soft Power Potential through Global Media and Image Management.” He stressed the significance of soft power and its ability to build a positive global image of Pakistan.

Qureshi highlighted that Pakistan is a country that has the world’s fifth-largest youth population and second-largest salt mine, and is a leading agriculture exporter in the world. However, it confronts challenges such as poor governance, lack of accountability and insufficient rule of law, which must be addressed to unlock its true potential.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023