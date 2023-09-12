Minister asks PSO management to ‘minimise’ circular debt

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy, Muhammad Ali, held an important meeting with the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) management at PSO House, Karachi. The minister was briefed by the PSO Managing Director, Syed Muhammad Taha, regarding overall performance and challenges being faced by the PSO.

According to the Petroleum Division’s statement, the managing director of the PSO apprised the minister that the PSO had an extensive network of 3,500 outlets nationwide.

The caretaker federal minister directed the PSO management to minimise the circular debt, being Pakistan’s leading energy company.

The meeting was attended by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Chairman, Masroor Khan, and Ministry of Energy Additional Secretary Incharge Momin Agha.

Later on, Muhammad Ali also held a meeting with the heads of oil marketing companies (OMCs) headed by the secretary-general OMCs, Dr Nazir Abbas Zaidi. The delegation of OMCs raised their issues. Mehmet Celepoglu, the chief executive officer of Total Parco Pakistan also joined the meeting through video conference. Mehmet also appealed to the caretaker minister for energy to formulate a uniform policy

The caretaker federal minister for energy, ensuring his complete support, directed the OGRA chairman and the additional secretary incharge, Ministry of Energy to address the issues on a priority basis.

