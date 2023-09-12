BAFL 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
Modest business activity on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst ...
Published 12 Sep, 2023 06:22am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 8,200 to Rs 9,500 per 40 kg.

Around, 200 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 400 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund and 200 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 378 per kg.

