Sep 12, 2023
Opinion

Bilawal has come of age

Published 12 Sep, 2023 07:05am

That politics is science of political government is a fact. Moreover, dissent and disagreement constitute an integral part of democracy. That Pakistan People’s Party (PP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has clearly distanced himself from his father’s take on elections is a strong case in point in this regard.

Disagreeing with father, Asif Ali Zardari, who is widely known as the most shrewd politician in the present-day business of politics in Pakistan, could also be termed a key part of a wider strategy to add to party’s purported commitment to the ideals of democracy and rule of law, Bilawal’s performance in the last five years clearly shows that he has learnt the ropes quite briskly. His approach to politics also clearly shows that he’s trying to follow more in the footsteps of her late mother, Benazir Bhutto, than his father’s.

Unlike Rahul Gandhi, the scion of the Gandhi family or the most influential political dynasty of India, who often attracts criticism for not joining the Dr Manmohan Singh government as a minister in order to strengthen and deepen his moorings in the so-called ocean of Indian politics before he could become country’s prime minister, Bilawal has successfully learnt the long ropes of Pakistani politics mainly because of the fact that he has remained country’s foreign minister or a member of Shehbaz Sharif-led cabinet for 18 months or so.

Bilawal is said to be nursing ambitions to become the prime minister of the country. He seems to be quite confident about his party’s electoral prospects. I wish him success.

Mubarak Ali Khan (Hyderabad)

