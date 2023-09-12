IGP Punjab declares 20 officers & officials as Ghazi

LAHORE: On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Ghazi Committee meeting was held at the Central Police Office in which the cases sent from various districts, units and field formations including Lahore were reviewed and the committee recommended declaring 20 officers and officials as Ghazi.

On the recommendations of the committee, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar gave the final approval to declare the below mentioned officers and personnel as Ghazis.

IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the names of Ghazi officers and officials will be engraved on the Ghazi wall in the Central Police Office, the said officers and officials will be entitled to benefits under the Ghazi package including silver medals.

DSPs Syed Sohail Hussain Kazmi, Saeed Ahmed, Inspectors Arshad Jalal, Ghulam Sarwar and Mohammad Farooq, Sub-Inspector Saeed Sarwar, Constables Ghulam Abbas, Amir Amanullah Khan, Asad Khan, Tariq Mehmood, Abbas Ali, Khurram Shehzad, Aqeel Akram, Rasheed Ahmed, Muhammad Ishaq, Ayaz Ahmed, Muzamil Abbas, Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Iqbal were among those declared Ghazi.

The above-mentioned officers and officials were seriously injured due to bullets in encounters with terrorists and dacoits and other incidents while on duty and these officers and officials were declared Ghazis for their undying display of duty, courage and bravery, Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara chaired the Punjab Police Ghazi Committee meeting while DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal, AIG Finance Syed Ali, AIG Logistics Ismail Kharak and AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah attended the meeting.

