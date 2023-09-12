Best education of police employees’ children priority: IGP Punjab

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that best possible education according to the modern standards of the children of police officers and officials in the quality educational institutions is among the priorities of the Punjab Police.

All pending cases of educational scholarships have been disposed of while foreign scholarships have also been started for constabulary, office staff and children of martyrs.

IGP Punjab said that Punjab Police is spending significant part of its welfare fund on the education of the children of the force and its scope will be increased in future.

IGP Punjab, in a special video message with ASI Zulqarnain Haider regarding the education of children of police employees and women empowerment, said that ASI Zulqarnain Haider did not let strict duty routine and tough economic conditions come in the way of children’s education.

IGP Punjab while talking to ASI Zulqarnain Haider and his family said all the children of Zulqarnian have got excellent education due to joint efforts of the parents therefore all police officials should give utmost importance to it.

ASI Zulqarnain Haider’s elder daughter fulfilled her parents’ dream by doing MBBS and becoming doctor, other daughters are pursuing higher education from medical, engineering university, youngest brother of five sisters is doing FSC in pre-medical.

IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that officers like Zulqarnain Haider are a bright example for the entire force with their determination and courage. IGP Punjab also paid tribute to ASI Zulqarnain’s wife and father for their determination and courage.

IGP Punjab while addressing the force directed that all the force should pay special attention to the education of their children; in this regard the department is providing all possible support.

IGP Punjab said that the income from the police resources is being spent in a better way for the welfare of the force and educational scholarships are being provided to the children of the employees from the Punjab Police Welfare Fund.

IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that they will spend more than before on the welfare of the force, the employees should fulfill their responsibility for the education of children.

IGP Punjab added that in return for all these welfare measures, the department only requires the best performance of duties, go ahead and stop the hand of the oppressor and provide protection to the oppressed citizens.

He said that the department will continue to play its role in the best education of the children of police employees.

