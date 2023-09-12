BAFL 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2023 06:22am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        C-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/           Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          x-Price
======================================================================================================
Pakistan International Container
Terminal Limited                    8-Sep-23    12-Sep-23      200% (i)       6-Sep-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited                             8-Sep-23    12-Sep-23      17.5% (i)      6-Sep-23
Standard C hartered Bank (Pak) 
Ltd                                 8-Sep-23    12-Sep-23      40% (i)        6-Sep-23
Saif Power Limited                  12-Sep-23   12-Sep-23      12.90% (i)     8-Sep-23
Gulistan Spinning Mills Ltd.        6-Sep-23    13-Sep-23      NIL                           13-Sep-23
Kohinoor Energy Limited             12-Sep-23   13-Sep-23      40% (iv)       8-Sep-23
Adamjee Insurance Co. Ltd.          12-Sep-23   13-Sep-23      15% (i)        8-Sep-23
EFU General Insurance Limited       13-Sep-23   13-Sep-23      15% (ii)       11-Sep-23
EFU Life Assurance Limited          13-Sep-23   13-Sep-23      15% (ii)       11-Sep-23
AKBLTFC7 (Askari Bank Limited)      8-Sep-23    15-Sep-23
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Limited                        13-Sep-23   15-Sep-23      35% (i)        11-Sep-23
HUBCSC4 (The Hub Power
Company Limited)                    11-Sep-23   17-Sep-23
Systems Limited #                   12-Sep-23   18-Sep-23                                    18-Sep-23
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries 
Ltd.                                12-Sep-23   19-Sep-23                                    19-Sep-23
Bata Pakistan Ltd. #                15-Sep-23   22-Sep-23                                    22-Sep-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited #                           16-Sep-23   22-Sep-23                                    22-Sep-23
Baluchistan Wheels Limited          15-Sep-23   23-Sep-23      35% (F)        13-Sep-23      23-Sep-23
Balochistan Glass Limited **        17-Sep-23   23-Sep-23
BAFLTFC6 (Bank Alfalah Limited)     11-Sep-23   25-Sep-23
Nishat Chunian Power Limited        18-Sep-23   25-Sep-23      NIL                           25-Sep-23
Lucky Cement Limited                16-Sep-23   26-Sep-23      180% (F)       14-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.           19-Sep-23   26-Sep-23      NIL                           26-Sep-23
International Steels Limited        19-Sep-23   26-Sep-23      25% (F)        15-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Lucky Core Industries Limited       20-Sep-23   26-Sep-23      330% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Pakistan Cables Ltd.                20-Sep-23   26-Sep-23      NIL                           26-Sep-23
Mari Petroleum Company Limited      20-Sep-23   26-Sep-23      580% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Panther Tyres Ltd.                  20-Sep-23   26-Sep-23      20% (F)        18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
HBLTFC2 (Habib Bank Limited)        20-Sep-23   26-Sep-23
Indus Motor Company Limited         20-Sep-23   27-Sep-23      290% (F)       18-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
Pakistan Refinery Ltd.              20-Sep-23   27-Sep-23      NIL                           27-Sep-23
International Industries Ltd.       20-Sep-23   27-Sep-23      20% (F)        18-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
Hallmark Company Limited #          21-Sep-23   27-Sep-23                                    27-Sep-23
HBLTFC3 (Habib Bank Limited)        22-Sep-23   28-Sep-23
Atlas Battery Limited               15-Sep-23   29-Sep-23      100% (F)       13-Sep-23      29-Sep-23
Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan) 
Ltd                                 22-Sep-23   29-Sep-23      50% (F)        20-Sep-23      29-Sep-23
The Pakistan General Insurance
Company Limited #                   22-Sep-23   30-Sep-23                                    30-Sep-23
First Credit and Investment Bank
Limited                             23-Sep-23   30-Sep-23      NIL                           30-Sep-23
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills 
Limited                             23-Sep-23   30-Sep-23      NIL                           30-Sep-23
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines 
Ltd. #                              25-Sep-23   30-Sep-23                                    30-Sep-23
First Dawood Investment Bank 
Ltd                                 25-Sep-23   2-Oct-23       NIL                            2-Oct-23
Otsuka Pakistan Limited.            26-Sep-23   2-Oct-23       15% (F)        22-Sep-23       2-Oct-23
Pakistan Oilfields Limited          3-Oct-23    9-Oct-23       600% (F)       29-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Attock Petroleum Limited            3-Oct-23    9-Oct-23       150% (F)       29-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Attock Refinery Ltd.                3-Oct-23    9-Oct-23       125% (F)       29-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Interloop Limited                   6-Oct-23    13-Oct-23      20% (F)        4-Oct-23       13-Oct-23
MACPAC Films Limited                10-Oct-23   16-Oct-23      15% (F)        6-Oct-23       16-Oct-23
Kohat Cement Company Limited        10-Oct-23   16-Oct-23      NIL                           16-Oct-23
Century Paper & Board Mills 
Limited                             10-Oct-23   17-Oct-23      NIL                           17-Oct-23
Descon Oxychem Limited              12-Oct-23   18-Oct-23      20% (F)        10-Oct-23      18-Oct-23
Merit Packaging Ltd.                12-Oct-23   19-Oct-23      NIL                           19-Oct-23
Tata textile Mills Limited          12-Oct-23   19-Oct-23      30% (F)        10-Oct-23      19-Oct-23
Maple Leaf Cement Factory 
Limited                             13-Oct-23   19-Oct-23      NIL                           19-Oct-23
National Foods Limited.             13-Oct-23   19-Oct-23      50% (F)        11-Oct-23      19-Oct-23
Fauji Cement Company Ltd.           13-Oct-23   19-Oct-23      NIL                           19-Oct-23
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited      16-Oct-23   23-Oct-23      60% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
Matco Foods Limited                 16-Oct-23   23-Oct-23      5% (F)         12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
TPL Properties Limited              16-Oct-23   23-Oct-23      NIL                           23-Oct-23
MCB Investment Management 
Limited                             16-Oct-23   23-Oct-23      55% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
Ismail Industries Limited           17-Oct-23   23-Oct-23      20% (F)        13-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
Agriauto Industries Limited         17-Oct-23   23-Oct-23      NIL                           23-Oct-23
National Refinery Limited           17-Oct-23   23-Oct-23      NIL                           23-Oct-23
Cherat Packaging Limited            17-Oct-23   24-Oct-23      20% (F)        13-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
EMCO Industries Limited             17-Oct-23   24-Oct-23      5% (F)         13-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Amreli Steels Limited               17-Oct-23   24-Oct-23      NIL                           24-Oct-23
Kot Addu Power Company Limited      18-Oct-23   24-Oct-23      50% (F)        16-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Cherat Cement Company Limited       18-Oct-23   25-Oct-23      30% (F)        16-Oct-23      25-Oct-23
Nishat Power Limited                19-Oct-23   26-Oct-23      30% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Orient Rental Mod                   19-Oct-23   26-Oct-23      10% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Company
Limited                             19-Oct-23   26-Oct-23      NIL                           26-Oct-23
Pakistan State Oil Company 
Limited                             19-Oct-23   26-Oct-23      75% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Wah Noble Chemicals Limited         20-Oct-23   26-Oct-23      100% (F)       18-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Crescent Steel & Allied Products
Limited                             20-Oct-23   26-Oct-23      NIL                           26-Oct-23
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd.       20-Oct-23   26-Oct-23      40% (F)        18-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Synthetic Products Enterprises 
Limited                             20-Oct-23   26-Oct-23      10% (F)        18-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
D.G.Khan Cement Co. Limited         20-Oct-23   27-Oct-23      NIL                           27-Oct-23
Feroze1888 Mills Limited            20-Oct-23   27-Oct-23      88.8% (F)      18-Oct-23      27-Oct-23
Bolan Castings Limited              19-Oct-23   28-Oct-23      NIL                           28-Oct-23
The Organic Meat Company Limited                               10% Bonus
======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Substantial Acquisition of Voting

Shares and Takeovers **

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

