BENGALURU: Indian benchmarks indexes inched towards record highs on Monday, led by financials, with their gains in contrast to a drop in Asian markets ahead of key macroeconomic data from major economies.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.35% at 19,890 by 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.31% to 66,807.73.

Both the benchmarks are less than 1% shy of their record highs, hit on July 20.