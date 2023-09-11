BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
BIPL 14.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.88%)
HBL 97.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.6%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1%)
OGDC 95.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.59%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.45%)
PPL 72.01 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.14%)
PRL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
SSGC 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.04%)
TPLP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
TRG 90.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.09%)
UNITY 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 35.7 (0.78%)
BR30 16,267 Increased By 170.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Kroger takes $1.4bn charge to settle opioid claims

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2023 06:32am

NEW YORK: Kroger on Friday took a $1.4-billion charge related to a nationwide opioid settlement in the quarter and warned of weaker sales in the second half of the year, as the US grocer expects consumer spending to remained challenged.

The settlement by Kroger comes on the heels of a collective $13.8-billion settlement agreed upon by other retailers, including CVS Health Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Walmart, in November last year.

Kroger, which is merging with smaller rival Albertsons in a $25-billion deal, also said it would sell 413 grocery stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers as the companies seek to secure clearance from US regulators for their proposed $24.6-billion merger.

Kroger said it may need C&S to purchase up to an additional 237 stores in certain geographies to get regulatory nod for the deal, which is expected to close in early 2024.

“One of the main bearish arguments we heard on KR and ACI is that the companies likely were having trouble finding a buyer... Now this major hurdle is in the past,” J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Goldman said.

Kroger shares were up 4.3%, reversing premarket losses, while Albertsons’ stock was up 3% in early trade.

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Kroger, which is witnessing strained consumer spending due to still-high inflation, also missed same-store sales for the second quarter. It expects the environment to “remain challenged”.

“Expect identical sales without fuel will be at the low end of our full-year guidance range and slightly negative in the second half of the year,” CFO Gary Millerchip said.

Kroger posted a loss of $180 million, or 25 cents per share - its first quarterly loss after nine straight quarters of profit - compared to a profit of $731 million, or $1.01 per share, from a year ago, accounting for the opioid-related charges.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joe Feldman said despite slowing sales, another positive for Kroger was that its earnings were holding up.

On an adjusted basis, it reported a profit of 96 cents per share, compared to LSEG estimates of 91 cents per share. Gross margin also improved 35 basis points compared to last year.

Kroger opioid claims

Comments

1000 characters

Kroger takes $1.4bn charge to settle opioid claims

Smuggling of Iranian oil into Pakistan: 90 govt officials, 29 politicians found involved

‘Massive’ crackdown on hoarders, smugglers announced

Unchallenged tax demand case: FTO waiting for tax officials’ response

Judges, armed forces’ personnel exempted from NAO: AGP

Four held as IR Intelligence busts ‘fake sales tax invoice mafia’

MoITT not yet ready to launch Starlink internet services

Chinese investor seeks fast-track forum for getting justice

PPP’s allies may be running away from elections: Bilawal

Power pilferers: IESCO detects 105 meters, imposes Rs7.567m fine

Martyred policemen: Steps being taken for welfare of heirs

Read more stories