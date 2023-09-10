BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
BIPL 14.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.88%)
HBL 97.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.6%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1%)
OGDC 95.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.59%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.45%)
PPL 72.01 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.14%)
PRL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
SSGC 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.04%)
TPLP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
TRG 90.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.09%)
UNITY 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 35.7 (0.78%)
BR30 16,267 Increased By 170.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

No decision yet on quitting China’s Belt and Road: Italy PM

AFP Published 10 Sep, 2023 06:40pm

ROME: Italy has not yet decided whether to quit China’s Belt and Road investment plan, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Sunday, but doing so would not damage bilateral relations.

“We have yet to make a decision,” Meloni told a press conference at the close of the G20 summit in New Delhi, a day after meeting for talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Should Rome decide to quit, it “would not compromise relations” with China, Meloni said.

China says 90 countries have confirmed attendance for Belt and Road Initiative

Critics say the Belt and Road plan is a Trojan horse to increase China’s influence and Meloni is under pressure to exit, but hopes to do so without inflaming tensions.

The deal automatically renews in March 2024 unless Italy opts out by the end of this year.

Meloni said the government was “evaluating the merits” of being part of the trillion-dollar investment scheme, which debt-ridden Italy joined in 2019.

It is the only one of the group of leading developed democracies to have signed up.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said earlier this month that the Belt and Road initiative “has not produced the results we were hoping for”.

The Italian PM is tipped to travel to Beijing for a state visit in the next few months, or at the start of next year, but would not be drawn on a possible date.

“It makes more sense to go to China when we have more elements about our bilateral cooperation and how to develop it,” she said.

Meloni’s meeting with Li, their first face-to-face, came as a broad alliance of states at the G20 unveiled ambitious plans to create a modern-day Spice Route linking Europe, the Middle East and India, which signatories hope will offer a counterbalance to lavish Chinese infrastructure spending.

Some analysts expect Meloni to pull out of Belt and Road while boosting other existing Italy-China accords.

The meeting with Li Saturday “confirmed the common intention to consolidate and deepen the dialogue between Rome and Beijing on the main bilateral and international issues,” Meloni’s office said in a statement.

Next year marks the 20th anniversary of a global strategic partnership between the two countries which “will constitute the beacon for the advancement of friendship and collaboration,” it said.

G20 summit Giorgia Meloni China Belt and Road

Comments

1000 characters

No decision yet on quitting China’s Belt and Road: Italy PM

Major tax drive initiated against defaulters

Morocco earthquake kills more than 2,000 people, survivors sleep rough

Afghan Taliban criticises closure of main border crossing with Pakistan

G20 summit ends with India, Brazil and Russia boasting success

Sri Lanka slashes Asia Cup ticket prices by up to 95% to fill empty stadiums

India, Saudi Arabia likely to sign energy cooperation pact on Monday

Pakistan, China to jointly establish Earth Sciences research institute

Egypt’s August headline inflation jumps to a record 37.4%

Fake/flying invoices: FBR places safeguards following FTO’s orders

New visa regime announced to make an ‘open Pakistan’

Read more stories